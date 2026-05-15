Sky Carp Stop Chiefs, 5-2

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







The Beloit Sky Carp played one of their most complete games of the season in a 5-2 victory over the Peoria Chiefs Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp got the scoring started off with a bang, as Connor Caskenette connected for his fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot in the first inning.

An RBI single, also by Caskenette, made it 3-0 in the third inning. Cam Clayton smoked a two-run homer to left field in the fourth inning to give the Carp a 5-1 lead.

While the Carp were hitting the ball well, Beloit starter Eliazar Dishmey was on top of his game. He threw four no-hit innings, and only a Tre Richardson solo home run sullied his scoreless outing.

Dishmey (2-1) struck out the final three batters he faced in the sixth to finish his night with six strikeouts and three walks. He was also helped out by a capable defense, highlighted by a diving play by Juan Matheus that robbed Jalin Flores of a hit.

The Carp bullpen was terrific as well, allowing just one unearned run in the final three frames. Holt Jones retired all three hitters he faced in the ninth to record his second save of the season.

The Sky Carp and the Chiefs will meet again Friday at 6:05 p.m. Nate Payne will make his home debut on the mound to begin the game.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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