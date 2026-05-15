TinCaps Game Information: May 15 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-19) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (20-16)

Friday, May 15 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 7:35 PM | Game 37 of 132

LHP Kash Mayfield (2-1, 24.2 IP, 1.82 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Ross (2-1, 21.0 IP, 4.29 ERA)

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Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

KASH THAT CHECK: TinCaps starter Kash Mayfield (No. 4 Padres prospect) allowed one hit and struck out three over five scoreless innings last Friday night, earning his second win. Both wins for Mayfield have come in 1-0 affairs. The 25th overall pick in 2024 has not allowed a run in four of his six starts this season. Among arms with as many innings pitched (24 2/3), Mayfield leads the Midwest League in BAA (.107) and WHIP (0.85), and ranks 3rd in ERA (1.82).

TAKING CARE OF BUSINESS: Fort Wayne's 11-3 win on Thursday marks their largest margin of victory in a game so far this season. The TinCaps hadn't won a game by more than 5 before Thursday's performance. It is the second time Fort Wayne has scored 11 runs in a game this season, with the other coming on May 3 at South Bend.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: TinCap outfielder Alex McCoy is now tied for third in the Midwest League following his 7th home run on Thursday. McCoy has a home run in back-to-back games and snapped out of a 0-for-24 slump with a 3-hit performance on Wednesday. The Midwest League Player of the Month for April batted .354/.386/.683 and led the league in hits (29), doubles (10), and slugging percentage (.683) in the opening month of the campaign.

THE AMAZING MONTY: TinCaps right-hander Carson Montgomery tossed his third-straight outing of five scoreless innings on Thursday. The 2023 11th-round pick out of Florida State struck out four, while allowing two hits. Montgomery had not hit the five-inning mark across his first six pro appearances and has now not allowed a run in his last 16 innings pitched. Among arms with as many innings pitched (27), the right-hander is 2nd in the Midwest League in ERA (1.33), 3rd in fewest hits allowed (18), and 1st in fewest runs allowed (4).

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. collected his 8th multi-hit game of the season and second of the series on Thursday. The No. 14 Padres prospect has reached base in 25-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 19 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 25-straight since Agustin Ruiz did so in 2021. King Jr. has recorded a walk in 8 of his last 12 games and is 2nd on the team with 20. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 5th in the Midwest League in BA (.341) and 9th in OBP (.443) dating back to April 14.

WATERING THE WELL: Fort Wayne center fielder Kasen Wells multiple hits in back-to-back games following his 2-for-4 showing on Thursday. Wells is hitting .289 in May and is 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts since the calendar flipped. In last week's series against Beloit, he went 6-for-17 (.353) with a pair of doubles. Wells has 7 multi-hit games this season and leads the team with 22 walks.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 15 of his last 17 games and is 17-for-59 (.288) in that stretch with 11 RBI. Costello already has a pair of doubles in the series this week, doing so in each of the first two games. The 24-year-old has 23 doubles as a TinCap across the last two seasons, more than anyone else who has donned the uniform in that stretch.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is now on a six-game hitting streak and has hits in 10 of his last 12 games, reaching base in 11. He has raised his average by 78 points in the stretch and collected all nine of his RBI. Evans has four multi-hit games in May and is batting .302 in 11 games. The Padres' ninth-round pick in 2024 is coming off his hottest week at the High-A level, having a hit in 5 of 6 games against Beloit. Evans blasted his first High-A home run in game one of last Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior, and added his first triple on Wednesday.

OSWALDO THE GREAT: TinCap catcher/second baseman Oswaldo Linares has a hit in his last 4 games, including consecutive two-hit showings. Linares has an RBI in his last 3 contests and is 6-for-18 in 5 games this month. The 23-year-old has played 8 of his 16 games at second base this season after not playing a Minor League game at that spot since 2023 with Single-A Lake Elsinore.







Midwest League Stories from May 15, 2026

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