Perez Homers But Loons Drop Series Opener, Whitecaps Snap 14-Game Skid

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (20-13) had 10 hits but also committed two errors dropping the series opener 4-3 to the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-21) on a 50-degree cloudy Tuesday afternoon School Kids Day at Dow Diamond.

- West Michigan hit two home runs. Garrett Pennington powered a solo home run in the first inning and Richardo Hurtado hammered a 414-foot solo shot in the seventh.

- Nico Perez had a three-hit game, he launched a 396-footer to the berm beyond the left field wall in the third inning. Perez has six homers this season and four in his last six games.

- Loons' starter Jacob Frost struck out four in his 3.2 innings. The Whitecaps plated a run in the third, after three walks and a Frost wild pitch.

- Tigers No. 2 prospect Bryce Rainer drove in a run in the fifth. The frame started with an error in left field with a hit by pitch and walk loading the bases. Rainer's infield single was the only run on Dilan Figueredo 's watch and it was unearned.

- Eduardo Guerrero in the seventh rifled a double up the right field line. Next-up, Samuel Munoz lined a ball to right field and a hustling Guerrero slid home ahead of ball thrown to the plate. Munoz now has three multi-hit game of the season.

- A three-single eighth by Great Lakes cut the deficit to one. Victor Rodrigues ' bloop opposite field shot scored Nico Perez. West Michigan reliever Ryan Harvey was able to induce back-to-back flyouts to strand two.

- An error in the ninth extended the game with two outs but Whitecaps pitcher Luke Stofel struck out the next batter to end the game. The victory is West Michigan's first win since April 24th.

Rounding Things Out

Mike Sirota singled in the sixth and earned a walk in the first to extend his on-base streak to 25 games.

Up Next

Tomorrow Wednesday, May 13th, the Loons and Whitecaps play at 6:05 p.m. ET. It is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer and we honor the birthday of legendary Michigander Stevie Wonder with Motown Music Night.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

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