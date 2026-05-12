Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County)

Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 l Game # 34

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Lake County Captains (15-17) at Dayton Dragons (19-14)

RH Jogly Garcia (1-1, 7.25) vs. RH Beau Blanchard (3-2, 4.28)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Season Series: Dayton 3, Lake County 3 (all games played at Dayton).

Dragons in the Standings: W-L Record: 19-14, second place in MWL East Division, 1 1/2 games behind first place Great Lakes.

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached. For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Sunday: Dayton 8, West Michigan 4. The Dragons completed a sweep of the six game series, erasing a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning. Alfredo Duno had three hits including a two-run home run and Carlos Sanchez had four hits to lead a 14-hit attack that matched a season high.

Last Series at West Michigan (5/5-5/10): Dayton 6, West Michigan 0. The Dragons outscored the Whitecaps 38-19. Dayton team stats in the series: .278 batting avg. (.294 with runners in scoring position); 12 HR, 2 SB, 3.17 ERA, 2 E.

Dragons Team and Player Trending Notes:

The Dragons 6-game series sweep at West Michigan was the fourth in franchise history (6-game series began in the MWL in 2021). They swept Fort Wayne in the final series of 2021 and swept 6-game sets vs. Peoria and at Fort Wayne during their 15-game winning streak late in the 2025 season.

The Dragons have won six straight games to establish their longest winning streak of the year. They are five games over .500 for the first time this season.

Home Run Data: The Dragons have hit home runs in seven straight games for the first time since August 29-September 7, 2023...The Dragons hit 12 home runs in the last series at West Michigan, most in a series since they hit 12 in a series June 28-July 23, 2022...The Dragons have hit 21 home runs in their last 17 games after hitting five in their first 16 games.

Since the start of the last road trip on April 28, the Dragons lead the MWL lead in extra base hits with 46.

The Dragons scored 76 runs on the road trip, tied for the most in the MWL during that time period. They batted .280 on the trip, the second highest team average in the MWL.

Victor Acosta joined the team on May 5 from the ACL Reds and has started 5 of 6 games. He has hit two HR after hitting 1 in 88 games in 2025.

Alfredo Alcantara in his last 13 games is batting .313 (15 for 48) with 2 HR. He has a 5-G hitting streak (.389).

Ariel Almonte hit home runs in 3 straight game apps. May 3, 7, & 8, matching the longest home run streak by a Dragon in the last 20 seasons.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 15 games is batting .327 (18 for 55) with 2 HR, 5 2B, 10 RBI. He has started 23 straight games.

Alfredo Duno on the road trip: 10 G, .400 (16 for 40), 4 2B, 2 HR, 6 RBI. He has hit safely in 6 straight games (.545, 12 for 22).

John Michael Faile in his last 8 G is hitting .355 (11 for 31) with 2 2B and only 3 SO.

Esmith Pineda in his last 15 G: .319 (15 for 47) with 3 2B and 7 RBI.

Carlos Sanchez in his last 3 G is 9 for 15 (.600) with 2 HR and 2 2B to lift his average to .328, second in the MWL. He leads the MWL in hits (40).

--Nestor Lorant has been named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week for May 4-10 after tossing seven scoreless innings in his only appearance on May 8 at West Michigan. Lorant was also selected as the Dragons Pitcher of the Week for the week, the third straight week he has earned that honor. Lorant has a scoreless streak of 19.2 innings. Lorant in his last 4 G: 21.2 IP, 10 H, 1 R, 8 BB, 28 SO. Alfredo Duno is the Dragons Batter of the Week. He batted .526 (10 for 19) with 1 HR and a 1.414 OPS. On the two-week road trip, Duno batted .400 with 2 HR.

-- Ariel Almonte hit home runs in three straight game appearances, May 3, 7, & 8, becoming the first Dragons player over the last 20 seasons to have two separate 3-game home run streaks with the team (he also had one in 2025). This was the 13th time since 2005 that a Dayton player has hit homers in three straight games.

--Victor Diaz has not allowed an earned run in his last 7 G: (12.2 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 9 BB, 16 SO, 3 Sv, 1-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, May 13 (7:05 pm): Lake County RH Braylon Doughty (1-2, 3.44) at Dayton RH Ovis Portes (0-0, 12.27)

Thursday, May 14 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Rafe Schlesinger (1-2, 4.91) at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (2-2, 2.05)

Friday, May 15 (7:05 pm): Lake County LH Franklin Gómez (1-0, 1.95) at Dayton RH Reynardo Cruz TV: Dayton's CW (26)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.