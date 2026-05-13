Winokur and Tait Go Back-To-Back, Kernels Best TinCaps 3-2
Published on May 12, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Brandon Winokur and Eduardo Tait blasted back-to-back seventh-inning home runs to give Cedar Rapids the lead it would not lose in a 3-2 series-opening win over Fort Wayne.
The TinCaps opened the scoring Tuesday night. In the top of the second, back-to-back doubles from Carlos Rodriguez and Jack Costello combined to plate a run to lift Fort Wayne ahead 1-0.
They doubled their lead in the fourth. With two outs in the inning, Jonathan Vastine lifted a solo home run to right to make it 2-0.
But that would be the last Fort Wayne baserunner. Jason Doktorczyk got the win, allowing just one run on one hit across five innings of work out of the Cedar Rapids bullpen. Behind him, Nick Trabacchi locked down the win with two perfect innings to earn his first save of the season. The Kernels closed the game, retiring the final 16 TinCaps.
The Kernels got on the board for the first time in the bottom of the fourth. Yasser Mercedes walked to lead off the inning in his high-A debut. After he stole second, he stole third and scored on a Rayne Doncon RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.
That stayed the score until the seventh. With two outs and the bases empty, Brandon Winokur lined a game-tying home run to right to pull the Kernels even 2-2. The next batter, Eduardo Tait, followed suit, launching a home run over the right field wall to give the Kernels a 3-2 lead. It's the second time in as many games Cedar Rapids has hit back-to-back home runs, and tonight it was the difference in the one-run win.
The victory improves the Kernels to 19-15 on the season and to 11-2 in their last 13. The six-game series with Fort Wayne continues Wednesday at 12:30. Miguelangel Boadas makes his 2026 Cedar Rapids debut opposite Maikel Miralles.
Midwest League Stories from May 12, 2026
- Cubs Take Game One 10-1 Over Rattlers - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Winokur and Tait Go Back-To-Back, Kernels Best TinCaps 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Captains Top Dragons 9-3 Despite Home Runs by Duno and Vu - Dayton Dragons
- Green Jr.'s Homer Sinks Quad Cities to Fourth-Straight Loss - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Charity Golf Outing at Shamrock Heights Golf Course on September 23 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- 'Caps Snap Historic Skid in 4-3 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Pitcher Pinales Reinstated - Lansing Lugnuts
- Perez Homers But Loons Drop Series Opener, Whitecaps Snap 14-Game Skid - Great Lakes Loons
- Lake County Captains Roster Update - Lake County Captains
- Dayton Dragons and Kettering Health Partner to Strike out Stroke on Sunday May 17 - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: May 12 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Standout Duo Promoted to Double-A - Lansing Lugnuts
- Jones Transferred to Wichita, Mercedes Transferred from Fort Myers, Boadas Activated from 7-Day IL - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dragons Hometown Heroes Program to Honor Operation Homefront Thursday May 14 - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Toyota Road Report: May 12-17 - South Bend Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cedar Rapids Kernels Stories
- Winokur and Tait Go Back-To-Back, Kernels Best TinCaps 3-2
- Jones Transferred to Wichita, Mercedes Transferred from Fort Myers, Boadas Activated from 7-Day IL
- Kernels Bash Season-High Five Home Runs, Slug Past River Bandits 10-5
- De Andrade, Ferrer Muscle Kernels Past River Bandits 6-3
- Late Surge Powers Kernels Past River Bandits 4-2