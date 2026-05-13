Rocky's Ace Hardware to Host Baseball Block Party, Saturday May 16, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - On Saturday, May 16, the Dayton Dragons will provide a meaningful skill-building experience for all those who registered for our Rocky's Baseball Block Party. This Baseball Block Party is set from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Rockys Ace Hardware located at 251 E Alex Bell Rd in Centerville, OH 45459.

Fans will receive a free 2026 Dragons Team Poster and will be able to get photos and autographs from current Dayton Dragons players. There will be a baseball scavenger hunt to redeem Dragons gear, ballpark snacks and more! There will also be player led activities that include:

Warm-up station

Hitting station

Pitching station

Baserunning station

Fielding station

And more!

Mascots, Heater and Gem, will be there with the Green Team to bring Dragons fun, provide balloon animals, hair coloring, and temporary tattoos. There will also be face painting, inflatables, and carnival games for fans to enjoy.

Let us know you are coming by signing up at daytondragons.com/rockys.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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