Beloit Cracks Fajardo, Evens Series
Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
BELOIT, WI - For the first time this season, Yhoiker Fajardo surrendered more than one earned run in a start and Beloit handed the Chiefs a 6-4 defeat on Wednesday afternoon at ABC Supply Stadium.
The trouble started early for the Chiefs, as the Sky Carp rallied for four runs on four hits in the first inning, all with two outs, including a three-run homer from Juan Matheus.
After stranding men on the corners in the second inning, Peoria got on the board in the fourth. José Suárez singled and then later scored on an RBI single from Christian Martin, narrowing the deficit to 4-1.
Beloit notched another run against Fajardo in his final inning of work on an RBI double by Brandon Compton, again with two outs. However, the righty finished his four inning start with a season-high eight strikeouts.
The Chiefs got within one with a three-run rally in the fifth. A double from Jose Cordoba and walk from Sammy Hernandez opened the frame. An RBI double from Won-Bin Cho drove in Cordoba before an RBI ground out brought Hernandez home.
With two outs, Jesús Báez connected for an RBI single to score Cho, making it a 5-4 game.
In the sixth, Peoria threatened to take the lead, but stranded the bases loaded.
The Sky Carp grew the lead back to two in the bottom of the sixth, scoring on a wild pitch.
The two run hole proved insurmountable for the Chiefs, who finished the game 3-11 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11 on base.
Game three of the series is set for Thursday at 6:05 pm. Fans can tune into the hometown call for free online at PeoriaChiefs.com.
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