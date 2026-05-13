TinCaps Walked Off in Wednesday Matinee

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't hang onto a late lead in Wednesday afternoon's 4-3 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins affiliate).

Fort Wayne (16-19) right-hander Maikel Miralles tossed five innings for the first time this season and retired the final seven batters that he faced. Miralles struck out the side in the fifth to end his afternoon and punched out six in the game. Catcher Lamar King Jr. (No. 15 Padres prospect) went 2-for-5, extending his on-base streak to 24 games. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 24-straight since Agustin Ruiz reached in 25-straight in 2021.

Left fielder Alex McCoy picked up his second three-hit game of 2026 and launched his sixth home run of the season, a two-run shot, to give Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead in the eighth frame. The reigning Midwest League Player of the Month, McCoy had been hitless in his previous seven games leading up to Wednesday.

The Cedar Rapids (20-15) pitching staff worked around numerous jams, stranding 17 TinCap base runners in the victory. The 17 runners left on is one behind a single-game TinCap record and is the most by a team in the Midwest League this season.

Center fielder Yasser Mercedes collected his first High-A extra-base hit on his game-tying double in the ninth. He came in to score the winning run on a sacrifice fly off the bat of right fielder Miguel Briceno.

Next Game: Thursday, May 14 @ Cedar Rapids (7:35 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Carson Montgomery

- Kernels Probable Starter: RHP Ivran Romero

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB + | MLB.T V

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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