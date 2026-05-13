TinCaps Game Information: May 13 at Cedar Rapids Kernels (Twins Affiliate)

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (16-18) @ Cedar Rapids Kernels (19-15)

Wednesday, May 13 | Veterans Memorial Stadium | 1:05 PM | Game 25 of 132

RHP Maikel Miralles (0-4, 19.2 IP, 6.86 ERA) vs. RHP Miguelangel Boadas (0-0, 0.0 IP, 0.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

JOHNNY ON THE SPOT: TinCaps shortstop Jonathan Vastine launched his second home run of the season on Tuesday night. Both of his long balls in 2026 have come away from Fort Wayne, with his first on April 19 at Classic Auto Group Park against Lake County. Vastine has a hit in 3 of his last 4 games and has a pair of extra-base hits in the stretch. The 2025 19th round pick of the Padres played in 22 games with Fort Wayne to conclude last season, and blasted a grand slam on September 5 against West Michigan for his first professional home run.

ANOTHER WEDNESDAY MATINEE: Today marks the second consecutive Wednesday road day game for the TinCaps. Their last came two weeks ago at Four Winds Field against South Bend, which began a six-game winning streak for the club. Fort Wayne is 8-3 in day games this season.

COSTELLO CRUSHING: TinCaps first baseman Jack Costello now has a hit in 13 of his last 15 games and is 14-for-50 (.280) in that stretch with 10 RBI. Costello picked up his 4th double of the season in the second frame on Tuesday and drove in the game's first run. The 24-year-old has a double in two of his last three games and has 22 as a TinCap across the last two seasons.

EVANS ELEVATING: Fort Wayne third baseman Zach Evans is coming off his hottest week at the High-A level, having a hit in 5 of 6 games against the Sky Carp. The Padres 9th round pick in 2024 blasted his first High-A home run in game one of Wednesday's doubleheader after an RBI double two innings prior. He then drove in Thursday's game-winning runs with a two-run single in the eighth and had a straight steal of home for Friday's lone run. Evans drove in six runs in the series and has reached base safely in 9 of his last 10 games, raising his average 69 points.

THE KING HAS ARRIVED: TinCaps catcher Lamar King Jr. went 3-for-4 Saturday with three singles and two stolen bases, putting together his 4th game with 3+ hits this season. He has recorded a walk in 8 of his last 10 games and is tied for the team lead with 20. The No. 15 Padres prospect has reached base in 23-straight games, passing Alex McCoy (No. 20 Padres prospect) for the longest streak this season. A 'Cap hasn't reached in 23-straight since Agustin Ruiz reached in 25-straight in 2021. Among players with as many plate appearances, King Jr. ranks 6th in the Midwest League in BA (.333) and 8th in OBP (.448) dating back to April 14.

'CAPS AND THE KERNELS: This week marks the second straight season where the TinCaps and Kernels square off at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Each team won 3 games in last year's set, the week of July 22-27, after the two clubs split the six-game series at Parkview Field earlier in the year. Before last season, the TinCaps hadn't visited Cedar Rapids since 2018, when the Kernels took 2 of 3 from Fort Wayne. Last year snapped a 3-season stretch in which the teams did not meet.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK: Infielder Justin DeCriscio made his High-A debut on Tuesday. The 2025 10th round pick of the Padres slashed .311/.363/.544 with a .907 OPS in 28 games with Single-A Lake Elsinore to begin 2026. DeCriscio finished his collegiate career at NC State in 2025 and had a .289 average in 52 games played, starting in 51, all at shortstop. He was named to the Brooks Wallace Award Watch List and walked more times (23) than he struck out (22). DeCriscio had a hit in 19 of his final 22 games with the Storm, leading up to his promotion.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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