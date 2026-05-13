Cubs Dominate Rattlers 10-1 as Kepley Launches First Homer with South Bend

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Appleton, WI - Tuesday night the Cubs started a critical series against the division-leading Timber Rattlers, beginning the series with an emphatic 10-1 win to pull withing 1.5 games of first place in the West.

After both teams scored in the first frame, it was Kane Kepley's 2-out, 3-run blast to right in the second inning that changed the tone of the contest and ultimately proved to be the game-winning hit. He drilled a no-doubter way over the wall off Timber Rattlers starter Wande Torres.

Torres settled in rather nicely and finished the night with four straight scoreless innings in a career high six total innings. He was tagged with four earned on the night and suffered his second loss.

Koen Moreno took the ball for South Bend after tossing four shutout innings in his last outing. Tonight looked fairly similar as the former fifth rounder gave up a run early but ultimately finished out with another four stellar innings, allowing no hits and one earned run, while piling up six punchouts.

Grayson Moore, Ben Johnson, and Nate Williams combined for five shutout innings in relief as Wisconsin didn't pick up a base hit until a leadoff single in the sixth from Josh Adamczewski. South Bend pitchers combined for 13 Ks.

In the seventh the Cubs busted the game wide open. Justin Stransky smacked a single into left field and then Christian Olivo walked to begin things. Two batters later Ty Southisene walked off Jack Seppings to load the bases. Cameron Sisneros smoked a single to right adding a pair and making it 6-1. Kade Snell drew a walk to add another and chase Seppings, who got just one out on 35 pitches. A Matt Halbach grounder to second added another and the Cubs scored two unearned runs to cap the inning.

Leonel Espinoza hit a routine grounder to shorter that Alastre booted to score the Cubs ninth run. After Stransky reached for the second time in the inning, via a walk, Olivo was plunked with a breaking ball on the brim of his helmet to score the final run. The top of the second required 22 minutes and 58 pitches from Seppings and Rodriguez to complete.

Wisconsin came in winners of three straight, scoring 34 runs over the weekend at Peoria. On Sunday they scored a season high 15 runs and picked up 19 hits, their most since becoming a High-A affiliate in 2021. Tonight they had three hits scattered across nine innings.

Wednesday, game two starts with first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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