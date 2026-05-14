Wisconsin Levels Series Behind 11-6 Offensive Outburst

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Appleton, WI - South Bend got another strong start from the offense, but blew a 4-1 lead en route to an 11-6 loss in game two of their series against the first place Timber Rattlers.

The first four batters of the game reached for the Cubs, with three coming around to score in the first inning. After Kane Kepley extended his on-base streak to 12 games with a leadoff walk, he swiped second and scored on a Ty Southisene double to center. After a double play brought home one more, Drew Bowser smacked a first pitch single up the middle off Yorman Galindez to make it 3-0.

Eli Jerzembeck made his second High-A appearance but only last 1.2 innings, allowing six earned runs on seven hits and two walks. He walked Daniel Dickinson with the bases loaded in the first to get Wisconsin on the board. After the Cubs added another run in the second, the Rattlers got to the newest member of the Cubs rotation with a five-spot.

Josh Adamczewski tallied an RBI single, the second of three singles on his afternoon to make it 4-2. Eric Bitonti brought the home team within one with another single and a wild pitch tied the game. Then came one of the most impactful swings of the game as Tayden Hall hit a hot shot to first that kicked off Cameron Sisneros' foot and into right to plate a pair.

Inside the first five innings the Cubs offense drew eight walks and went eight-for-eight stealing bases.

Twice the Cubs would pull back within one run but they would inch no closer as Braylon Owens went the final five innings for Wisconsin allowing just one run on two hits.

Wisconsin put the game out of reach in the eighth as they plated a run with two outs on an errant pickoff attempt to first base from Alfredo Romero and then two pitches later got a two-run bomb to left courtesy of Juan Baez, his first homer of the season.

Tomorrow game three starts with first pitch at 7:40 PM ET.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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