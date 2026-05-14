Galiz's Single Walks off Whitecaps, Loons Win 4-3

Published on May 13, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Jesus Galiz single to centerfield earned the Great Lakes Loons (21-13) their second walk-off winner of the season. A 4-3 win over the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-22) on a 49-degree cloudy and windy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.

- After three unanswered runs from West Michigan, the Loons and Whitecaps were tied entering the bottom of the ninth. Eduardo Guerrero with one out lined a 100-mph single into right field. Victor Rodrigues walked to put two on. Jesus Galiz worked an 0-2 count to a 3-2 and smoked a Logan Berrier pitch to centerfield to score the game-winning run.

- Great Lakes tallied the first three runs of the game, all in the first inning. Mike Sirota lined a 110 mph double to left center to start the frame. Eduardo Quintero next-up roped an RBI single to left field. A wild pitch and an error by West Michigan aided the next two runs.

- Sterling Patick matched a career-best with six innings. The left-hander did not permit a run, striking out four. Patick was efficient, gaining five outs with just one pitch in the outing.

- The Whitecaps plated two runs in the seventh via five walks. Reynaldo Yean surrendered four walks. After his first two an errant pickoff attempt and two wild pitches pulled West Michigan within one. Davis Chastain inheriting two with one out, saw Galiz catching Andrew Sojka trying to steal and then Chastain struck out Tigers No. 2 prospect Bryce Rainer.

- Luke Shliger in his Whitecaps debut tied the game up in the eighth on a 416-foot homer to right field. Chastain bounced back to retired five of the next seven. The right-hander struck out Rainer again with a runner on third base to close the ninth.

Rounding Things Out

Four Loons had a multi-hit game; Eduardo Guerrero gained his second in six games.

Up Next

Tomorrow Thursday, May 14th, the Loons and Whitecaps are in action at 6:05 p.m. ET. It is Dodgers World Champs Night presented by Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC. At Dow Diamond we'll honor the 2025 Dodgers, a team that featured seven former Loons. Thursday is a Thirsty Thursday with Yuengling and features half-off all beer.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2026

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