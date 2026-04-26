River Bandits Take Sunday Finale, 9-5
Published on April 26, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
DAVENPORT, Ia. - The Lansing Lugnuts (7-13) wiped out a 4-0 deficit with a five-run sixth, but the Quad Cities River Bandits (10-8) responded with five unanswered runs for a 9-5 victory on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park.
The result gave Quad Cities a series victory, taking four of the six games.
Bandits second baseman Tyriq Kemp, a native of the Netherlands, led the home offense with a 3-for-3 showing, homering in the third inning, singling and scoring a run in a two-run fifth, drawing a walk and scoring a run in a three-run sixth, and finishing things off with an RBI triple and a run scored in a two-run seventh.
Lansing shortstop Justin Riemer went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI single and a pair of walks in the loss. Center fielder Rodney Green, Jr. was 1-for-4 with a two-run single and catcher Davis Diaz went 1-for-4 with an RBI single and a walk.
The Nuts finished with seven walks drawn, totaling 44 walks in the six-game series.
Lugnuts starter Tzu-Chen Sha allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision, followed by 2/3 of an inning from Luis Carrasco (two hits, three walks, three runs) and Jose Dicochea (1 2/3 innings, two hits, two unearned runs). Jack Mahoney twirled a hitless, scoreless eighth to wrap things up.
After a day off on Monday, the Nuts return home from April 28-May 3 to host the Dayton Dragons for seven games in six days (featuring a Wednesday doubleheader). For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from April 26, 2026
- Sky Carp Score Five Runs with Two Outs, Win Series Finale 7-6 - Great Lakes Loons
- River Bandits Take Sunday Finale, 9-5 - Lansing Lugnuts
- TinCaps Drop Series Finale in Front of Sellout Crowd - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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- TinCaps Game Information: April 26 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 vs South Bend) - Dayton Dragons
- Reds Nick Lodolo Joins Dragons on Injury Rehab Assignment; Will Pitch Today - Dayton Dragons
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