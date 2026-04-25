Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (1:05 PM vs South Bend)

Published on April 25, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, April 25, 2026 l Game # 19

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 pm

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

South Bend Cubs (10-6) at Dayton Dragons (9-9)

RH Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.95) vs. RH Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the South Bend Cubs (affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 6, South Bend 4. Kien Vu hit a two-run home run in the first inning, Jack Moss added his first professional career homer in the sixth, and rehabbing MLB catcher Jose Trevino reached base three times including two hits for the Dragons. The game was shortened to seven innings by rain.

Hardest-hit fair ball by Dayton: Carlos Sanchez, 109.7 mph. Fastest pitch by Dayton: Victor Diaz 97.3 mph.

Current Series vs. South Bend (4/21-4/26): Dayton 2, South Bend 2. The Cubs have outscored the Dragons 35-28 in this high-scoring series. Dayton is batting .278 as a team (.214 with runners in scoring position). They have hit four home runs. They have seven stolen bases, a team ERA of 8.74, and four errors.

2026 Team Notes:

Outfielder Anthony Stephan and starting pitcher Luke Hayden have both been placed on the seven-day injured list.

The Dragons have scored 34 runs in their last five games (6.8 runs per game). They have scored at least four runs in 13 of their last 14 games.

The Dragons are batting .272 vs. right-handed pitchers. They are hitting .205 vs. left-handed pitchers.

The Dragons rank fourth in the Midwest League in team ERA (4.69). Dayton starting pitchers are sixth in ERA (4.59). Dayton relievers are fifth (4.79).

2026 Player Notes

Carlos Sanchez ranks fourth in the MWL lead in batting average at .355. Sanchez's 11-game hitting streak ended last night. He hit .422 (19 for 45) during the streak with 15 runs scored. In his last four games, Sanchez is 7 for 14 (.500) with six walks and four stolen bases. He is third in the MWL in hits (22), second in runs scored (18), and tied for third in stolen bases (11).

Ryan McCrystal is batting .347 (tied for sixth in MWL). He is tied for seventh in RBI (14).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Sunday, April 26 (1:05 pm): South Bend LH Ethan Flanagan (0-1, 3.48) at Dayton TBA/RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 4.50)

Next Series: At Lansing, April 28-May 3 (7 games; doubleheader on April 29).

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2026

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