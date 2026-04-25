Moss & Vu Blast Home Runs, Trevino Reaches Base 3 Times in Dragons 6-4 Win

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - Kien Vu and Jack Moss each hit home runs and MLB catcher Jose Trevino reached base three times on an injury rehabilitation assignment as the Dayton Dragons defeated the South Bend Cubs 6-4 on Friday night in a game shortened by rain to seven innings. The Dragons and Cubs have split the first four games of the six-game series.

A crowd of 7,866 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Trevino, returning to action while officially on the Cincinnati Reds injured list, had two singles and a walk in three plate appearances as he became the 46th major league player to play for the Dragons on a rehab assignment.

Game Recap: The early innings of the game featured several ties and lead changes. South Bend scored two runs in the top of the first inning before the Dragons tied the game in the bottom half of the same frame. After Jose Trevino reached on an infield single, Kien Vu blasted a home run to right field, his first with the Dragons, to make it 2-2.

View the home run by Vu here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2047819454994649552?s

South Bend responded with two runs in the top of the third, but the Dragons took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning. Trevino picked up his second hit of the night, a single to right with one out, to start the rally. After Vu walked, Peyton Stovall hit a bouncer to the side of the mound that was fielded by South Bend pitcher Koen Moreno, but Moreno threw wildly to first base allow Trevino to score and Vu to go to third. Alfredo Duno lined a single to center to drive in Vu and tie the game at 4-4 as Stovall went to third. After a two-out walk to Yerlin Confidan, the Dragons pulled off a double steal with Stovall scoring from third to give Dayton a 5-4 lead.

View the double steal here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2047831609693417629?s

In the sixth, Jack Moss belted an opposite field home run, the first homer of his professional career, to extend the Dragons lead to 6-4 and close out the scoring.

View the Moss home run here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/2047843168477942046?s

Dragons starting pitcher Cole Schoenwetter (2-0) was credited with the win. He worked five innings, allowing four runs on six hits with four walks and five strikeouts, throwing 77 pitches.

Dragons reliever Victor Diaz tossed two scoreless innings to earn his second save. Diaz retired six of the seven batters he faced, allowing only a walk with two strikeouts, topping out at 97 mph with his fastball.

The Dragons finished with seven hits in their seven innings at bat. Trevino and Vu each had two hits. Carlos Sanchez was 0 for 3 with a walk to snap his 11-game hitting streak.

Up Next: The Dragons (9-9) host the Cubs (10-6) again on Saturday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District in the fifth game of a six-game series. Beau Blanchard (2-0, 3.31) will start for Dayton against South Bend's Brooks Caple (2-1, 3.95). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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