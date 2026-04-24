South Bend Cubs Host Cancer Awareness Night June 13

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - In conjunction with Beacon Health System, the South Bend Cubs are proud to host Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, June 13. Like previous seasons, Cubs players will wear special purple jerseys that fans can bid on prior to the game. The winning bidder at the end of the auction period will be able to have the last name of a cancer survivor or someone who passed away due to cancer placed on the back of a player's jersey.

The Cancer Awareness jersey auction will run from April 23 until May 31 at 6:00 PM EST. After the auction closes, the South Bend Cubs will contact the winner of each jersey for additional information. In addition to the jersey, winning bidders will join their player on the field during the National Anthem before the game on June 13.

"Cancer Awareness Night at Four Winds Field is always an evening filled with emotions, but it is an amazing thing to see when our players take the field with the names on their backs," South Bend Cubs President Joe Hart said. "We all know someone who has been affected by cancer in some way. This night is not just about raising money for research and treatment, but to honor all that have courageously battled cancer."

Jerseys will begin at $100 each with proceeds going to support patients receiving cancer care at Beacon.

Beacon Cancer Care offers comprehensive cancer care services from diagnosis through treatment, rehabilitation, and ongoing care, and approaches a treatment plan that fits each patient's diagnosis and needs. The American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer has recognized Memorial Hospital of South Bend and Elkhart General Hospital for their patient-first approach and dedication to providing the highest quality cancer care. Due to jersey space, only last names will be printed on the back of jerseys. For those that win an auction, jerseys will be available for pick up in the days following the June 13 game. Additional details on pick-up times will be provided at a later date.







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