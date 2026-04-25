Cubs Drop Rain-Shortened Friday Night Game at Dayton, 6-4

Published on April 24, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Dayton, OH - With late night rain expected in the Dayton area on Friday night, the South Bend Cubs and Dayton Dragons played through about five complete innings in game four of this week's series before heavy rain started to fall. At the time of the 7th inning being complete, the Dragons were ahead of the Cubs 6-4. With an early afternoon Saturday matinee scheduled between the two teams, the game was called after seven innings, giving Dayton its second win of the week.

The lineup for Dayton on Friday night had some extra significance to it, with Cincinnati Reds catcher Jose Trevino suiting up behind the plate for the Dragons in the first game of a rehab assignment. He caught five innings in the game.

For the second straight game, South Bend was on the board first. Tonight, it came in the top of the 1st inning. Kane Kepley sliced a double off the left field wall, and Cole Mathis walked. Kepley later scored on a sacrifice-fly RBI from Cameron Sisneros, and Mathis was plated on a double from Reggie Preciado. The Cubs vouched for another run on the play, but Matt Halbach was thrown out at the plate trying to score on tag applied by Trevino.

Becoming a trend in tonight's game, whatever the Cubs posted on the scoreboard, was almost immediately always answered by Dayton. The Dragons picked up a base hit from Trevino in the 1st inning, and the next batter was Kien Vu, who crushed a game-tying home run.

Later, South Bend plated two more runs in the top of the 3rd, which again started with Kepley reaching base. This time on a walk. He scored on a Kade Snell double to the right-center field gap. Sisneros then stepped up and doubled home Snell. For Kepley, he has been on base in 12 straight games, while Snell upped his consecutive games on-base streak to 11 in a row.

Just as South Bend was up 4-2, Dayton again stormed back with three runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take their lead again. The eventual game winning run ended up coming because of a double-steal for Dayton, in which Yerlin Confidan stole second, and Peyton Stovall stole home.

With the rain beginning around the 5th inning, it became tougher and tougher to hit as the night went on. Dayton picked up one last tally in the bottom of the 6th as Jack Moss laced an opposite field home run.

After both teams were held scoreless in the 7th, the umpires called for the tarp to be put on the field, and the 6-4 Dragons lead was good enough for the win as the game was deemed complete.

Both clubs now have two victories this week, and the series-lead will be on the line Saturday afternoon in the 1:05 PM matinee between the Cubs and Dragons. Right-hander Brooks Caple will get the start for South Bend.







Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2026

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