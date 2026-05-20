Ferrer Transferred to Wichita; McDaniel, Zeldin Transferred from Fort Myers

Published on May 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. OF Jaime Ferrer has been transferred to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, INF Quinn McDaniel and RHP Brian Zeldin have been transferred to Cedar Rapids from single-A Fort Myers and are active immediately. McDaniel will wear #13, and Zeldin will wear #48. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2026 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 28 active players, with seven on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids continues its six-game series at Peoria tonight at 6:35.







Midwest League Stories from May 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.