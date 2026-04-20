Peoria Chiefs Homestand Highlights: Chiefs Set to Host Cedar Rapids April 21-26

Published on April 20, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - As the weather begins to warm up, so is the ballpark fun at Dozer Park. The Chiefs return home on Tuesday, April 21 for a six-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels. From wagging tails to $2 tacos to a full-blown transformation into the Peoria Orange Barrels, this week is packed with ballpark staples and a couple of twists.

Tickets for all six games are available online PeoriaChiefs.com or at the Dozer Park box office.

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 at 6:05pm; Taco Tuesday; Bark In The Park; Silver Sluggers:

$2 ground beef tacos are available at Dozer Park concessions. Bark in the Park invites fans to bring along their four-legged companions. Silver Slugger members can also cash in on one of their Tuesday ticket vouchers, or exchange unused ones later in the season for just $5.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 at 11:05am; Education Day; Wallet Friendly Wednesday presented by Ollie's; Bark In The Park:

Education Day returns for the first time this season! Dozer Park turns into a classroom with a view. Students from across the area will pack the stands for a morning of baseball and interactive learning. Fans can also purchase hot dogs and nachos for $2, and yes, dogs are also invited to Dozer Park.

THURSDAY, APRIL 23 at 6:35pm; Bucks For Brews; Bark In The Park:

Thursday is a perfect night for those seeking a discounted night on the town, as $2 drafts domestic beers, $2 soda, and $4 craft beers are all available for purchase. College students get in for just five bucks with a valid college ID. It's also the final Bark in the Park of the series, making it a three-day run for the dogs at Dozer Park.

FRIDAY, APRIL 24 at 6:35pm; Family Fridays; Peoria Orange Barrels:

The Chiefs become the Peoria Orange Barrels for the first time in 2026. Players will trade their usual appearance for construction-themed jerseys and caps. The night celebrates the crews behind Central Illinois' constant roadwork, while having a little fun with it, too. Additionally, it's a great night for families to take advantage of the Chiefs' Family Friday deal: four tickets for $50.

SATURDAY, APRIL 25 at 6:05pm; $5 Kids Tickets:

Saturday night is the perfect chance for young fans to experience baseball under the lights, for just $5!

SUNDAY, APRIL 26 at 2:05pm; Grand Slam Sunday presented by OSF Children's Hospital of Illinois:

Grand Slam Sunday caps the homestand with $5 kids tickets and postgame fun on the field. After the final out, kids can run the bases, play catch on the field and snag player autographs!

Looking ahead, one of the biggest visitors of the summer is on the way: Bluey arrives at Dozer Park May 23-24!

The official Bluey Package is required for purchase in order to meet Bluey, which includes a photo and ticket to the game. Limited availability remains. You can secure yours now by using this link.

Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand and all 2026 Chiefs home games by visiting PeoriaChiefs.com or the Dozer Park box office.







Midwest League Stories from April 20, 2026

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