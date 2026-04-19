Cubs No-Hit in 10-0 Series Finale Loss to Beloit

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs (8-4) lost their series finale to the Beloit Sky Carp (6-8) by a 10-0 score on Sunday afternoon at Four Winds Field. Beloit threw a combined no-hitter in the game, making the Cubs the victims of a nine-inning no-no for the first time since September 4, 2022, against Lansing.

Beloit starting pitcher Aiden May mowed down the Cubs, completing a career-high six shutout innings with no hits allowed and five strikeouts. The right-hander issued a couple of walks, but the Cubs couldn't move either past second base. Lefty Justin Storm finished the no-hitter for the Sky Carp, turning in three perfect frames.

On the other side, Beloit got to right-hander Brooks Caple and Cubs pitching with a 10-run effort. Caple, who had struck out 16 and 10.2 scoreless innings to open the year, faced trouble in the second on Sunday after a 1-2-3 first inning. The Sky Carp loaded the bases with two outs on a couple of walks, and center fielder Wilfredo Lara lifted a pop fly that would have been caught on an average day. However, the strong wind pushed it beyond the reach of Cubs shortstop Christian Olivo, allowing two runs to score on a base hit. The next hitter, second baseman Starlyn Caba, ripped his second home run of the season, a three-run shot into the right-field corner.

Caple exited the game after three innings, sending right-hander Alfredo Romero to the mound. Romero worked a scoreless fourth inning before losing his command in a five-run fifth. He walked three in a row to start the frame before allowing a two-run double to right fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart. Left fielder Jesus Hernandez and shortstop Juan Matheus later swatted RBI singles, stretching Beloit's lead to 10-0 after five.

Right-handers Jackson Kirkpatrick, Kenyi Perez, and JP Wheat slowed down the Sky Carp in the second half of the game, combining for five scoreless innings. Perez went six-up, six-down in his two frames, punching out three.

While Beloit heads home to face Great Lakes, the Cubs now travel to Dayton to visit the Dragons, the High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds. Last year, the Cubs were 3-2 in Dayton. They're scheduled to throw right-hander Kevin Valdez in Tuesday's 7:05 PM series opener against Dragon righty Reynardo Cruz.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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