Caps Slam Nuts to Complete Sweep, 12-4

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







LANSING, Ind. - Cristian Santana clocked a second-inning grand slam, Andrew Sojka added a fifth-inning three-run homer, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (10-5) finished off a six-game sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (5-9) with a 12-4 rout on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Caps have won seven consecutive games while the Nuts have lost seven straight.

First baseman Santana entered the game with just three hits in 38 at-bats, but launched West Michigan into the lead with a 427-foot drive off Tzu-Chen Sha with one out in the second, his second home run of the series. Sha only allowed one further run, striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.

Lansing scored two in the third on a Devin Taylor RBI single and a Gavin Turley RBI double, but Sojka struck two innings later against Jose Dicochea with his own second home run of the series.

The Whitecaps added a pair of bases-loaded walks in the seventh followed by a Nolan McCarthy RBI double and Hunter Dobbins two-run double in the ninth.

In defeat, six Lugnuts pitchers walked 11 Whitecaps.

Shortstop Bobby Boser went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a HBP and two runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.

After a day off Monday, the Lugnuts head to the Quad Cities for a six-game series April 21-26, returning from April 28-May 3 to host the Dayton Dragons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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