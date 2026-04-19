Caps Slam Nuts to Complete Sweep, 12-4
Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Ind. - Cristian Santana clocked a second-inning grand slam, Andrew Sojka added a fifth-inning three-run homer, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (10-5) finished off a six-game sweep of the Lansing Lugnuts (5-9) with a 12-4 rout on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.
The Caps have won seven consecutive games while the Nuts have lost seven straight.
First baseman Santana entered the game with just three hits in 38 at-bats, but launched West Michigan into the lead with a 427-foot drive off Tzu-Chen Sha with one out in the second, his second home run of the series. Sha only allowed one further run, striking out three in 4 1/3 innings.
Lansing scored two in the third on a Devin Taylor RBI single and a Gavin Turley RBI double, but Sojka struck two innings later against Jose Dicochea with his own second home run of the series.
The Whitecaps added a pair of bases-loaded walks in the seventh followed by a Nolan McCarthy RBI double and Hunter Dobbins two-run double in the ninth.
In defeat, six Lugnuts pitchers walked 11 Whitecaps.
Shortstop Bobby Boser went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, a HBP and two runs scored to extend his on-base streak to 13 games.
After a day off Monday, the Lugnuts head to the Quad Cities for a six-game series April 21-26, returning from April 28-May 3 to host the Dayton Dragons. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026
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- 'Caps Go Deep for Six-Game Sweep - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Score 2 in 9th, Come from Behind to Edge Loons 6-5 and Split Series in Midland - Dayton Dragons
- Caps Slam Nuts to Complete Sweep, 12-4 - Lansing Lugnuts
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