Lugnuts Add Reliever Marcheco

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster move, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jorge Marcheco is received from Midland (Class AA - Texas League)

Marcheco, 23, was selected by the A's with the 45th pick of the 2025 Rule 5 Draft Triple-A Phase from the Los Angeles Angels' organization. He had spent the 2025 season with High-A Tri-City (77 IP, 4.44 ERA, 22 walks, 77 strikeouts) and Double-A Rocket City (two starts, 3.52 ERA, 7 2/3 IP). A native of Bayamo, Cuba, Marcheco was originally signed as an international free agent as a 19-year-old in 2021.

The Lugnuts (5-8) play the finale in a six-game series this afternoon at 1:05 p.m. vs. the West Michigan Whitecaps. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit lansinglugnuts.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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