Quad Cities Scores Seven in the Eighth, Defeat Kernels 8-0

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The River Bandits opened up a one-run game with seven runs in the eighth inning to take an 8-0 lead they would not lose in a series-winning victory over the Kernels Sunday afternoon.

Nolan Santos got the start for Cedar Rapids and was really strong across five innings. Santos allowed just two hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts in a career-long outing.

With the game scoreless in the fifth, Quad Cities opened the scoring. Derlin Figueroa walked to start the inning and moved to second on a groundout. After Figueroa stole third, a walk put runners on the corners, and a pick-off attempt at first base got away, plating Figueroa to lift the River Bandits ahead 1-0.

That stayed the score all the way to the eighth. After a walk to open the inning, a bunt single put two on. Another bunt with an error plated a run to double the lead to 2-0. Then, with two outs in the frame, the River Bandits strung together five consecutive RBI base hits to blow the game open, 8-0.

The Kernels would go down without a run in the final two innings, and Quad Cities would come away with the 8-0 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 7-8 on the season as the River Bandits win the set 4-2. Cedar Rapids hits the road on Tuesday for a six-game series in Peoria. Game one is slated for 6:05.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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