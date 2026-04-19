TinCaps Game Information: April 19 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-9) @ Lake County Captains (7-7)

Sunday, April 19 | Classic Auto Group Park | 1:05 PM | Game 15 of 132

RHP Abraham Parra (0-0, 7.2 IP, 3.52 ERA) vs. LHP Franklin Gómez (0-0, 8.0 IP, 1.13 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen Game Notes | 2026 TinCaps Media Guide | TinCaps.com/Pressbox

A 3RD INNING BARRAGE: Fort Wayne plated 8 runs in the 3rd inning Saturday, the most in a frame for the team in 2026. It's the most runs scored in an inning for the TinCaps since May 6 of last year against South Bend, where they put up 9 in the first. It is the ninth time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) the 'Caps have scored 8+ runs in an inning. The most runs scored in an inning in franchise history came on April 10, 1998, when the Wizards scored 12 in the 7th inning at South Bend.

ROSMAN ROPING: TinCap infielder Rosman Verdugo blasted his second home run of the series and season to put a bow on yesterday's 8-run 3rd frame. He has a knock in his last 4 showings, with 2 multi-hit games in the stretch. In his last 6 games, Verdugo is 7-for-22 with 4 RBI. Among hitters with as many at-bats, his .318 average in the last week ranks 7th in the Midwest League dating back to April 12.

KT STRUTTING: Padres No. 27-ranked prospect Kavares Tears has walked in 7 of his last 8 games entering Sunday. His 9 walks dating back to April 10 rank 2nd in the Midwest League behind Blake Mitchell of Quad Cities. 5 of Tears' 6 hits so far this season have gone for extra bases.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham picked up his team-leading 5th multi-hit game of the season on Saturday. Cunningham's .875 SLG and 1.355 OPS rank 2nd in the Midwest League among players with as many at-bats spanning back to April 10. The 23-year-old notched the team's first multi-home-run game of the campaign on Thursday, out of the hour-long rain delay in Eastlake. It's the third time Cunningham has collected 4 RBI in his career.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy extended his Midewest League-leading hit streak to 10 games on Saturday. Game 5 of the series marked the first time the slugger collected multiple RBI in a game this season. This is the longest hitting streak by a TinCap since Nerwilian Cedeno had a 13-game stretch with a knock in 2024. Across the stretch, he is hitting .368/.375/.711 with a 1.086 OPS including 4 2B, 3 HR, and 7 RBI.

KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield stole the show in his third High-A start in game one of Friday's doubleheader. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced, giving up one hit, his of the season, across 5.0 scoreless innings. Mayfield struck out 8 of 16 batters faced without allowing a walk, while inducing 18 swings and misses among 56 pitches. He has tallied 12 scoreless innings in three starts this season, striking out 16 and walking 5. Over his last 17 starts, the Padres' first-round draft choice in 2024 has a 1.52 ERA, 80 strikeouts to 23 walks, and opponents are hitting .164 against him in 53.1 innings.

DON'T STOP THE PARTY: The TinCaps hit 5 home runs in Thursday night's 8-3 victory, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne hit 3 of its 5 against Parker Messick, who was three outs shy of giving the Guardians their first no-hitter since 1981, Thursday night, nearly ending the longest no-hitter drought in the MLB. Graham Pauley had the first and only multi-home run game of his Fort Wayne tenure.

BACK HOME NEXT: Following its series finale at Classic Auto Group Park, the 'Caps will return home for a six-game set at Parkview Field against the Milwaukee Brewers-affiliated Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. The TinCaps and Rattlers did not face each other in 2025 after 12 games in 2024. Wisconsin took 7 of 12 in that matchup. Fort Wayne once again celebrates our nation's military members with Military Appreciation Day on Saturday, with complimentary tickets to military members and their families.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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