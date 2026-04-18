TinCaps Game Information: April 18 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-8) @ Lake County Captains (6-7)

Saturday, April 18 | Classic Auto Group Park | 6:35 PM | Game 14 of 132

LHP Jamie Hitt (0-1, 4.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Rafe Schlesinger (1-1, 8.0 IP, 2.25 ERA)

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KASH THAT CHECK: No. 4 Padres prospect Kash Mayfield stole the show in his third High-A start in game one of Friday's doubleheader. The southpaw retired the first 10 batters he faced, giving up one hit, his of the season, across 5.0 scoreless innings. Mayfield struck out 8 of 16 batters faced without allowing a walk, while inducing 18 swings and misses among 56 pitches. He has tallied 12 scoreless innings in three starts this season, striking out 16 compared to 5 walks. Across his last 17 starts, the Padres first-round draft choice in 2024 has a 1.52 ERA, 80 strikeouts compared to 23 walks, with opponents hitting .164 against him in 53.1 innings.

WATERING THE WELL: Center fielder Kasen Wells went 2-for-3 with 2 runs scored in game two on Friday. He now has 3 multi-hit showings in his last 5 games and has reached base safely in 11 of 12 games played. The Graham, Texas native has more walks (11) than strikeouts (8).

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: Fort Wayne outfielder Jake Cunningham notched the team's first multi-home-run game of the campaign on Thursday. It's the third time Cunningham has collected 4 RBI in his career. Cunningham kept the good times rolling in Friday's doubleheader, picking up his team-leading 4th multi-hit game of the season in game one of the twinbill. The first-year 'Cap has a 1.046 OPS in 10 games so far in 2026.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy snagged a hit in each contest on Friday, extending his hit streak to 9 games. It's the longest stretch with a knock in the Midwest League, and the longest hitting streak by a TinCap since Nerwilian Cedeno had a 13-game stretch with a knock in 2024. Across the stretch, he is hitting .364/.371/.607 with a 1.068 OPS including 2 2B, 3 HR, and 5 RBI.

DON'T STOP THE PARTY: The TinCaps hit 5 home runs in Thursday night's 8-3 victory, marking the 3rd time in the TinCaps era (2009-present) Fort Wayne has clubbed 5 in a game. All three games have been managed by Jonathan Mathews, with the other two being in the 2023 season. The first in the 'Caps era came on June 29, 2023, at Classic Auto Group Park. Fort Wayne hit 3 of its 5 against Parker Messick, who was three outs shy of giving the Guardians their first no-hitter since 1981, Thursday night, nearly ending the longest no-hitter drought in the MLB. Graham Pauley had the first multi-home run game of his Fort Wayne tenure.

TWIN BILLS: The TinCaps played their second doubleheader of 2026 on Friday after splitting April 5 at Dow Diamond against Great Lakes. In the TinCaps era (2009-Present), Fort Wayne is now 72-70 overall in games played as a part of doubleheaders but 32-40 on the road. The team went 3-3 in twin bills in 2025.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Fort Wayne has 7 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. LHP Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), the three position players. RHP Tucker Musgrove (No. 11) was added Tuesday with RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) on the Fort Wayne Injured List.







Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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