Dayton Holds off Great Lakes, Win 4-1

Published on April 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Two errors early and eight men left on base kept the Great Lakes Loons (9-5) at just one run, dropping today's contest 4-1 to the Dayton Dragons (6-7) on a 50-degree overcast Saturday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- It is the third straight game, the Loons committed multiple errors. Dayton took advantage of both today. In the first inning Carlos Sanchez reached on an errant throw from the shortstop. A Zach Root balk escorted the first Dragons run. Root left the contest in the second inning due to apparent lower body injury after converting a 3-1 putout.

- Mike Sirota who had a three extra-base hit doubleheader yesterday, had two hits and an RBI today. Sirota sliced a double up the left field line in the bottom of the first, to drive in a Great Lakes run.

- Dayton tacked on one run in the third, fifth and seventh inning respectively. In the third inning, a Ryan McCrystal sacrifice fly plated Kien Vu, who reached on an error. A wild pitch scored a tally in the fifth and a Vu broken bat RBI triple to right field netted the fourth, in the seventh.

- Dilan Figueredo and Nicolas Cruz both gave Great Lakes three innings out of the bullpen with one earned run permitted. Davis Chastain struck out two and kept the deficit at three over 1.1 innings.

- Both teams combined to go 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan singled in his final two at-bats. The 22-year-old has five multi-hit games in 13 games played.

Up Next

If the Loons win tomorrow, they win their third straight series. Sunday, April 19th will see a 1:05 p.m. ET start where K ids Eat Free and Run the Bases presented by Serra Toyota of Saginaw.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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