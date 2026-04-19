Dayton Drives in Two in the Ninth, Win 6-5 to Split Series

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (9-6) and Dayton Dragons (7-7) scored 10 of the game's 11 runs in the final four innings, with Dayton adding two in the ninth to win 6-5 on a 45-degree cloudy Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond. The game featured a 15-minute snow delay.

- Christian Zazueta denied the Dragons through five innings. The right-hander struck out nine Dayton batters and left five on base. The Dodgers No. 9 prospect had his fastball top out at 96 mph.

- Jose Meza mashed his first home run as a Loon. In the second, he sent a ball 424 feet and 108 mph off the bat. It was the lone run off Dayton starter Nestor Lorant.

- Of the Dragons six runs, three runners scored after reaching on a walk. In the sixth, Dayton tallied three runs on three hits. After a single, a walk and wild pitch, Yerlin Confidan brought home two with an RBI single to centerfield. Peyton Stovall plated Confidan to make it 3-1 and push out Alex Makarewich.

- The Loons responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs. With two singles and a walk, they earned bases loaded. A Brody Jessee wild pitch brought home a run. An Eduardo Guerrero groundball to shortstop tied the game at three. Chuck Davalan, put Great Lakes ahead with an RBI single.

- Both teams traded a run in the seventh. The Dragons tied it up with a Confidan RBI single, Loons' catcher Victor Rodrigues gave Great Lakes the 5-4 advantage with a two-out RBI knock.

- After Myles Caba 's clean eighth, the Loons inserted Reynaldo Yean in the ninth. The right-hander threw 35 pitches, 15 for strikes. Yean walked the first two, both scored. Alfredo Duno had a broken bat RBI single to left field, and Confidan added his fourth RBI on a check swing single to left.

- Dayton's Victor Diaz delivered a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan singled in the sixth and eighth, to give him a team-best six multi-hit games. Mike Sirota 's eight-game hitting streak, a team-best, was snapped today.

Up Next

Tomorrow is a travel day for the Loons. Great Lakes is next in action Tuesday, April 21st against the Beloit Sky Carp, which starts a six-game series. The first pitch is at 2:05 p.m. Great Lakes returns to Dow Diamond on Tuesday April 28th.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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