Dragons Score 2 in 9th, Come from Behind to Edge Loons 6-5 and Split Series in Midland

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. -Alfredo Duno and Yerlin Confidan delivered run-scoring singles in the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons came from behind to defeat the Great Lakes Loons 6-5 on Sunday afternoon. The Dragons win gave them a split of the six-game series with the Loons after Great Lakes had won the first two games of the set Tuesday and Wednesday.

Game Recap: The Dragons trailed 5-4 as they came to bat in the top of the ninth inning. Carlos Sanchez and Kien Vu both walked to start the inning, putting the tying and go-ahead runners on base. Alfredo Duno followed with a looping single to left field to drive in Sanchez and tie the game. One batter later, Yerlin Confidan also singled to left, this time on a check-swing, to bring in Vu and give the Dragons a 6-5 lead.

Dragons reliever Victor Diaz, who entered the game in the bottom of the eighth with two runners on base and no one out and worked out of the jam to keep the Dragons within a run, worked the bottom of the ninth and retired all three batters he faced without a ball leaving the infield to close out the Dragons win.

Trailing 1-0 in the top of the sixth inning, the Dragons scored three runs to take a brief lead. Confidan's two-run single put the Dragons in front 2-1, and Peyton Stovall added a run-scoring single to make it 3-1.

But the Loons responded with three runs in the bottom of the sixth to regain the lead. Great Lakes took advantage of two walks and a wild pitch in the inning that factored into the scoring and they moved ahead 4-3.

The Dragons tied the game in the top of the seventh on a two-out infield single by Confidan to drive in Vu from third to make it 4-4. Great Lakes took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the seventh to jump ahead 5-4 and held that lead into the ninth inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant pitched well, working five innings and allowing one run on a solo home run. He surrendered only three hits with four walks and six strikeouts. Diaz (1-0) worked two perfect innings for the win.

The Dragons had 10 hits. Confidan led the way, going 3 for 5 with four runs batted in. Sanchez had two hits to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. Duno also had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (7-7) do not play on Monday. They will return to action on Tuesday at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District they host the South Bend Cubs (8-4) at 7:05 pm in the start to a six-game series. Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 3.00) will start for Dayton against South Bend's Kevin Valdez (0-0, 3.86). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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