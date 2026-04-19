Chiefs Score 11, Back up Five Shutout Relief Innings from Fajardo in Series Closing Win

Published on April 19, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - For the second time in the series, the Chiefs offense posted double digit runs and hits, while Peoria's bullpen tamed Wisconsin's hitters in an 11-1 win on Sunday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

With the win, the Chiefs move to 5-9, finishing the five-game set in Wisconsin with two victories.

The Chiefs struck first, utilizing the first home run of the year from Won-Bin Cho. After a walk to Josh Kross and hit by pitch to Cade McGee, Cho drove a breaking ball down the right field line that hooked around the foul pole for a three-run homer.

Later in the inning, the lead swelled to 4-0 as Tai Peete drove in Miguel Villarroel on a fielder's choice.

The Timber Rattlers got one of those runs back in the bottom of the second, as Chiefs starter Nate Dohm issued four walks and allowed a run on a wild pitch. However, Dohm buckled down and retired the final two batters of the inning with the bases loaded to keep it 4-1 Chiefs.

Peoria capitalized on Wisconsin's lack of command in the third, using three walks and a hit by pitch to grow the lead to 5-1 via a Villarroel bases loaded walk.

The Chiefs solidified their hold on the game with a fourth inning RBI single from McGee and a Rainiel Rodriguez RBI knock in the fifth, pushing the advantage to 7-1.

Following two innings from Dohm and a scoreless third from Dominic Freeberger, Yhoiker Fajardo took the mound for the fourth. The Cardinals No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline allowed two singles in his first inning but then retired 10 straight Timber Rattlers between the end of the fourth through the seventh inning.

Rodriguez continued his massive week in the top of the seventh, as the 19-year-old drove a two-RBI double off the left field wall for his sixth extra base hit of the week, ballooning the lead to 9-1.

The Chiefs continued their offensive exhibition in the eighth inning. José Suárez drove in McGee on a sacrifice fly, before Peete lined a double to right center to drive home Cho to make it 11-1.

Fajardo finished his outing by working around a leadoff double from Andrew Fischer in the eighth. The righty finished his relief appearance with five shutout innings, striking out five without issuing a walk.

D.J. Carpenter wrapped up the strong day from the pitching staff with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning.

The Chiefs kick off a six-game homestand at Dozer Park on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm, hosting the Cedar Rapids Kernels, the Twins' High-A affiliate. Tickets are available at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 19, 2026

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