Adamczewski's Big Day Leads T-Rats Past Chiefs in Walk-Off Fashion

Published on April 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Chiefs overcame a three-run hole to take an eighth inning lead but eventually lost 8-7 to Wisconsin on a walk-off wild pitch, thanks in part to a five-RBI, two home run game from Josh Adamczewski, on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field.

Wisconsin jumped on the scoreboard in the second, as Adamczewski popped a solo homer to right, his third of the series.

The T-Rats lead grew to two in the third, as Luis Peña reached on a two out error and then came in to score after three straight walks issued by Blake Aita. The Chiefs righty bounced back, though, striking out Daniel Dickinson to leave the bases loaded.

Aita eventually finished 3.2 innings with five strikeouts, charged for one earned run.

The Chiefs knotted the game in the top of the fourth, thanks to come help from Wisconsin's defense. With two outs and two on, José Suárez grounded to shortstop, but the throw to first base was dropped, extending the inning. Peoria made it 2-1 with a bases loaded walk from Ian Petrutz. Then, on a ground ball to first base off the bat of Tai Peete, T-Rats pitcher Jesus Flores dropped the flip to the base, allowing Josh Kross to score the tying run.

Peña untied the game, roping an opposite field solo homer to right field to make it 3-2 Wisconsin in the bottom of the fifth.

Peoria re-tied it in the top of the sixth, as Rainiel Rodriguez laced a two-out RBI single to left field.

The back-and-forth pattern continued in the bottom of the sixth, as Josiah Ragsdale singled to open the inning and eventually scored on an RBI ground out to open a 4-3 Wisconsin advantage.

The lead swelled to three as Adamczewski struck again in the seventh. The Brewers No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline connected for his second home run: a majestic two-run shot to right, growing the deficit to 6-3.

The Chiefs responded in a big way in the top of the eighth, scoring four runs with the benefit of just one hit.

After a hit by pitch and a balk, Rodriguez walked to load the bases for Jesus Báez, who sent a shallow fly ball to right that dropped for a hit, scoring Petrutz from third. Timber Rattlers pitcher Chandler Welch then balked to bring Tai Peete home, narrowing the lead to 6-5.

Jalin Flores and Kross then poked back-to-back sacrifice flies to deliver the lead for the Chiefs, 7-6.

Jason Savacool pitched the bottom of the eighth for Peoria. After retiring the first two batters, the righty walked two to bring up Peña but recovered to strikeout the Brewers No. 2 prospect to keep the Chiefs in front.

In the ninth inning, Peoria's fortunes turned. Andrew Fischer opened the inning with a pop up into shallow right that dropped between second baseman Cade McGee and Peete.

Adamczewski, the next batter, stayed in the yard but poked an infield single to tie the game at seven, then dashed to second on a throwing error by McGee.

Following a bunt single from Dickinson, Adamczewski dashed home on a Jack Findlay wild pitch to end the game.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 1:10 in Grand Chute.

The Chiefs open a six-game series with Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park on Tuesday night at 6:05 pm. Tickets are available online at PeoriaChiefs.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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