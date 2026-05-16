Chiefs Allow Six Homers; Lose 17-5

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







BELOIT, WI - One day after the Chiefs hit four home runs, the long ball swung the other way. The Sky Carp launched six home runs on Saturday afternoon, including four in a nine-run fourth inning, to beat Peoria 17-5 at ABC Supply Stadium.

Peoria struck first for the second consecutive game when Jack Gurevitch belted a one-out solo home run in the first inning. Gurevitch hit his first High-A home run on Friday night in the ninth.

Beloit responded in the second on Cody Schrier's two-run blast to take a 2-1 advantage.

In the third, Peoria answered with a Cade McGee sacrifice fly to score Jesús Báez followed by a José Suárez two-run homer to put the Chiefs back in front, 4-2.

From there, the Sky Carp took control. Beloit scored three times in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a Juan Matheus RBI single and a Carols Sanchez two-run double to center that was lost in the sun, giving the Sky Carp a 5-4 lead.

Beloit broke the game open with a nine-run fourth inning that included four home runs, with Colby Shade going deep twice in the frame to make it 14-4.

Leonel Sequera suffered his fourth loss of the season, allowing 12 runs on eight hits while walking five and striking out five in his three innings of work.

The Sky Carp added three more in the bottom of the sixth on Schrier's second homer of the game and Starlyn Caba's RBI double, extending the lead to 17-4.

Peoria got one back in the seventh when McGee drove in Gurevitch with a sacrifice fly to right.

The Chiefs now trail the series 3-2 and have a chance to even the six-game set in Sunday's finale at 1:05 p.m.

Fans can join Nico Horning for the final call of the week on PeoriaChiefs.com.

Tickets are also available for next week's homestand against Cedar Rapids at Dozer Park, beginning on Tuesday at 11:05 a.m.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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