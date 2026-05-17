Another Offensive Onslaught Vaults Cubs into First Place

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Appleton, WI - It happened again.

For the second time in a span of three games, the Cubs offense put up at least 24 runs against the league's most maligned pitching staff.

Quinn Priester got a rehab start for the Brewers' affiliate, pitching for the first time in 15 days as he tries to return from a diagnosis with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome. After a scoreless first inning the Cubs chased the righty in the second. 10 of the first 11 batters reached base with back-to-back bases loaded walks to Miguel Useche and Christian Olivo bringing home the first two runs of the game. Kane Kepley and Cameron Sisneros both recorded RBI singles to double the lead and a wild pitch from Bjorn Johnson extended the lead to 5-0. Kade Snell entered the day fifth in the Midwest League in RBIs and added another with a single up the middle. A single from Leonel Espinoza, who reached with a single to start the inning too, plated the seventh and final run of the inning.

Priester was tagged with seven earned in 1.2 innings.

Both teams scored one run in the fourth to make it 8-1.

But the Cubs kept the wheels in motion and continued to turn the screws on the Wisconsin bullpen. With two outs Kepley drew a walk to bring home the Cubs ninth run. Ty Southisene followed with a smoke job single to right to give him his second and third RBI on a four-RBI day. Snell would draw a walk with the bags packed to make it 12-1.

In the fifth the Cubs got one more on a Useche double, and Wisconsin answered an inning later as Andrew Fischer finally got his first hit of the week - the Brewers number 6 prospect demolished a pitch well over the wall in right to make it 13-2.

South Bend was only just getting started though.

Jose Nova came in to pitch the seventh and his woes continued. The young right-hander walked three, hit a batter, and allowed two hits in just a third of an inning, ultimately getting tagged with six runs. In the seventh the Cubs scored on a wild pitch, bases loaded walk, a HBP, and run scoring hits from Kepley, and Alex Madera.

Two position players combined to get the final six outs on the mound for Wisconsin.

Sisneros added an RBI single in the eighth off catcher Andrick Nava. Nava came back out for the ninth with Christian Olivo doubling home Drew Bowser and Kepley singling home two more to make it 24-2.

At that time the Cubs had outscored the Rattlers by a score of 42-2 over a span of 20.5 innings.

Wisconsin got the final two runs of the game in the bottom of the ninth.

Caleb Thielbar began his rehab assignment this afternoon, returning from a late April hamstring injury. Thielbar originally was drafted by the Brewers and pitched with Wisconsin in 2010. In his return he tossed a scoreless eighth inning while tallying a pay of punchouts.

The Cubs now lead the West Division by half a game over the Timber Rattlers.

Kepley batted eight times today, recording four hits, three runs, five RBIs, and drawing a walk. Ty Southisene added four hits and Four RBIs, and Sisneros drove home a trio of baserunners to give the top three batters in the lineup a combined 12 RBIs.

Sunday, the series finale starts with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

By: Max Thoma







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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