'Caps Stunned on Saturday, 7-5

Published on May 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







MIDLAND, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got their biggest clutch hit in weeks but were unable to hold a four-run late lead as part of a 7-5 loss to the Great Lakes Loons on Saturday in front of 3,433 fans at Dow Diamond.

West Michigan, who had watched their opponent walk off with a victory in three of their last five road losses, failed to hold a 5-1 lead in the seventh inning by giving up a run in the seventh and five in the eighth, leading to the 'Caps 18th loss in their last 19 games.

The Whitecaps loaded the bases in the opening inning but couldn't send anyone home as a strikeout ended the threat, but they would slowly build a lead in the innings that followed. West Michigan plated single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings highlighted by a solo home run from Jackson Strong - his second of the season and second in as many days - to help the 'Caps in front by a score of 3-1. A two-run double by Garrett Pennington in the sixth upped the Whitecaps lead to 5-1. After scoring a run in the seventh, the Loons exploded against the 'Caps bullpen for the second straight night, as Samuel Munoz delivered a run with an RBI triple before RBI-singles by Jose Izarra, Mike Sirota, and Nico Perez punctuated the Loons second come-from-behind victory in their last three games.

The Whitecaps' record falls to 13-25, while the Loons jump to 24-13. Alex Makarewich (2-0) tossed two scoreless innings in relief to earn his second win of the season, while 'Caps reliever Luke Stofel (0-2) gave up all six Loons runs in the late-inning comeback in taking his second loss of the season. Matt Lanzendorfer retired the final two 'Caps hitters to pick up his first save of the season. Pennington led the 'Caps offense with a 2-for-5 performance in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude this six-game series at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons with a Sunday matinee, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. Pitchers Gabriel Reyes and Brooks Auger are scheduled to get the starts for West Michigan and Great Lakes. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket', and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids, or listen to all the action on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from May 16, 2026

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