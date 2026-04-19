TinCaps Score Eight Runs in Third Inning in Loss

Published on April 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - Despite scoring a season-high eight runs in the third inning, the Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped Saturday's matchup to the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate), 16-9 at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains (7-7) scored a season-high 16 runs on 16 hits, scoring four in the first inning after the first five batters reached to begin the frame.

Center fielder Aaron Walton (No. 18 Guardians prospect) began the scoring with a two-run double. Walton ended the night with a career-high four hits, four runs, and four RBI. Behind two doubles, a triple, and two stolen bases, Walton was a home run shy of the cycle.

Fort Wayne (5-9) answered with their largest crooked number of the season, scoring eight runs on six hits, sending 11 men to the plate in the top of the third inning. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) extended his Midwest League-leading 10-game hitting streak with a two-run double to begin the scoring. McCoy would then steal third and score on an errant throw that sailed to left field.

Third baseman Jack Costello then tied the game, lifting an RBI double to right, scoring Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect). The 'Caps took the lead on a Dylan Grego flair single to left before Kasen Wells drove him in on an RBI double lost in the lights down the right field line. Second baseman Rosman Verdugo capped off the scoring with a two-run home run, his second of the season and series, to take an 8-4 lead.

The Captains immediately answered, tying the game with four runs on four hits in the bottom of the frame. Lake County took the lead behind a three-run fifth before a two-run homer by Dean Curley (No. 13 Guardians prospect) in the sixth and a three-run home run by Luke Hill in the seventh. Both home runs were the first at the High-A level for the 2025 draft selections of the Guardians.

First baseman Lamar King Jr. (No.16 Padres prospect) roped an RBI double to right field in the sixth inning, ending the Fort Wayne scoring for the evening. King Jr. is now 6-for-16 this series on a four-game hitting streak.

Next Game: Sunday, April 19 @ Lake County (1:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Abraham Parra

- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Franklin Gómez

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Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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