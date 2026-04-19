Walton's Big Night Spearheads Captains' 16-9 Victory over TinCaps

Published on April 18, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (7-7) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (5-9) by a final score of 16-9 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game punctuated by offense, the Captains blistered for 16 runs on 16 hits, while drawing nine walks and blasting two home runs. CF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, led the Lake County charge, going 4-for-5 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI, and two stolen bases, finishing a homer shy of the first cycle in Lake County franchise history.

It didn't take long for the Captains to strike, with the first five batters reaching base. The inning was highlighted by a two-run double from Walton, followed by a broken-bat RBI single by 1B Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect. Lake County left the first with a 4-0 lead.

However, things unraveled in the third. Fort Wayne would bat around the order and strike for eight runs, compounded by three Captain errors in the frame. The TinCaps logged four extra-base hits in the inning, highlighted by a two-run home run from 2B Rosman Verdugo.

But Lake County didn't waver, batting around as well and rallying for four runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 8-8. Walton hit his triple to drive in DH Jace LaViolette, MLB Pipeline's No. 8 Guardians prospect.

Three more Captains runs were pushed across in the fifth inning, behind three straight RBI singles from Walton, Schubart, and LF Ryan Cesarini, giving Lake County an 11-8 lead.

Fort Wayne tallied their final run in the sixth courtesy of an RBI double from 1B Lamar King Jr., MLB Pipeline's No. 16 San Diego prospect.

That was as close as the TinCaps got to regaining the lead, as the Captains blew the game open with a pair of homers. SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, blasted a two-run homer in the sixth for his first career professional home run. One inning later, 2B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, would add a three-run shot for his first career High-A homer to round out the scoring for the night.

RHP Cam Walty (W, 1-0) earned his first career High-A win for Lake County, allowing two runs on two hits, while punching out three in 2.1 innings out of the Captains bullpen.

Fort Wayne RHP Clark Candiotti (L, 1-1) picked up the loss, surrendering three runs on five hits and three walks, striking out three in 1.1 innings of relief.

LHP Rafe Schlesinger (ND) did not record a decision in his second start of the year for Lake County. The southpaw permitted six runs (one earned) on seven hits, striking out six and walking two.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, April 19, at 1 p.m. Lake County will host Family Fun Day at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, as well as their Earth Day Celebration. There will be pregame catch on the field and player autographs on the concourse, plus postgame kids run the bases. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- OF Aaron Walton logged four RBI, four runs scored, three extra-base hits, and two stolen bases on Saturday night. He is the only Midwest League player to record these numbers in a game since at least 2005.

- INF Dean Curley reached base four times in six plate appearances on Saturday night. The 2025 second-round pick out of Tennessee is tied for the Midwest League lead with a .650 on-base percentage during this week's series, reaching base in 13 of his 20 plate appearances.

- OF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect, logged a pair of singles on Saturday night. The 20-year-old leads the Midwest League with 17 hits this season in just 13 games played.







Midwest League Stories from April 18, 2026

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