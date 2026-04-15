Game 2 of Captains-TinCaps Series Postponed Due to Rain

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The second game of a scheduled six-game series between the Lake County Captains (5-5) and the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-7) set for tonight, Wednesday, April 15, has been postponed due to anticipated inclement weather.

The two teams will make up this contest as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, April 17. First pitch for Game 1 is scheduled for 4 p.m., with first pitch for Game 2 to follow approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1. Gates will open at 3:30 p.m.

Tickets for tonight's game are exchangeable for any remaining 2026 regular season home game, subject to availability. Tickets for Friday's game will be valid for both games in the doubleheader.

The Captains will host Bald Night at the ballpark on Friday, April 17. The doubleheader will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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