Loons Score 5 in 5th, Edge Dragons 6-5 on Wednesday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Midland, Mich. - Eduardo Quintero belted a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth inning to lift the Great Lakes Loons to a 6-5 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Wednesday. The Dragons led the game 3-0 before the Loons battled back to hand Dayton its third straight loss.

The Dragons left the tying run at third base in the eighth inning and at second base in the ninth as their comeback hopes fell just short.

Game Recap: With the game still scoreless, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out in the fourth inning on a pair of walks and an infield single before Anthony Stephan delivered a three-run triple to the gap in right-center field to give Dayton a 3-0 lead.

Dayton starting pitcher J.P. Ortiz shutout the Loons over the first three innings before allowing one run in the fourth to make it 3-1.

In the fifth, Ortiz allowed hits to the first three batters, bringing in two runs to tie the game at 3-3. He then issued a walk before Eduardo Quintero, the Dodgers number one prospect, belted a three-run home run to left field to give Great Lakes a 6-3 lead.

The Dragons pushed across a single run in the seventh to make it 6-4 when Carlos Sanchez doubled off the left field fence, advanced to third on a fly out, and scored on Ryan McCrystal's sacrifice fly to deep center.

The Dragons scored again in the eighth and had a great chance to tie the game or take the lead, but they could not get the productive at-bat they needed. After a pair of walks, Johnny Ascanio delivered an RBI double to make it 6-5, with the Dragons in position to capitalize with runners at second and third and one out. But Alfredo Alcantara bounced out to the pitcher with the runners holding, and Sanchez struck out to end the inning.

In the ninth, Peyton Stovall lined a two-out double to center field to put the potential tying run in scoring position, but Kien Vu grounded out to second base to end the game.

Ortiz started strong but faded quickly at the end of his outing and suffered the loss. He allowed nine hits and six runs in four and two-thirds innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Four of the nine hits and five of the six runs came in his final inning.

Dayton relievers Victor Diaz and Trent Hodgdon both prevented the Loons from adding to their lead, combining for three and one-third innings of scoreless relief to close out the night.

The Dragons finished with seven hits. Ascanio was 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI. Carter Graham had a hit and two walks. Stephan was 1 for 3 with a triple, walk, and three runs batted in.

Up Next: The Dragons (4-6) play in Midland, Michigan against the Loons (8-3) again on Thursday at 6:05 pm in the third game of the six-game series. Luke Hayden will start for Dayton.

The next home game at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District is Tuesday, April 21 when the Dragons host the South Bend Cubs. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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