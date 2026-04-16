Quintero Homers and Loons Bullpen Closes Door in 6-5 Win
Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - Everyone in the Great Lakes Loons (8-3) starting lineup, earned a hit in a 6-5 win over the Dayton Dragons (4-6) on a 69-degree cloudy Wednesday night at Dow Diamond.
- Eduardo Quintero earned his first home run at Dow Diamond. The 20-year-old belted a 3-1 pitch 393 feet to deep left field, highlighting a five-run fifth inning for Great Lakes.
- The bottom of the fifth started with an Eduardo Guerrero double, his first of two on the night. Jose Izarra rifled a triple off the right field wall to score Guerrero. Chuck Davalan went first-pitch hunting and tied the game at 3-3 with a bloop single. Mike Sirota walked on six pitches to put two on for Quintero.
- Logan Wagner hit his sixth double of the season to begin the fourth inning. He came across the plate on a double play groundout. Wagner leads the Midwest League with six two baggers.
- Loons' starter Jakob Wright struck out three to maneuver around three walks in his first three innings. Two walks with one out in the fourth were Wright's undoing. Anthony Stephan smoked a triple to centerfield, to clear the loaded bases.
- Dayton added a run in the seventh and eighth inning, with Loons' pitchers limiting the damage in each frame. Carlos Sanchez doubled to begin the seventh and was plated on a sacrifice fly. Johnny Ascanio notched an RBI double in the eighth. Cody Morse was able to retire the Dragons one and two hitters to strand two in scoring position in the eighth.
Rounding Things Out
Jacob Frost earned the win, throwing 3.1 innings and striking out two.
Up Next
The Loons and Dragons are back in action tomorrow Thursday, April 16th. Tomorrow is a College Night and Thirsty Thursday where fans can enjoy half-off beers presented by Yuengling. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
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