Cubs Overcome Early Hole, Win Fifth Straight Game 9-5

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - After falling behind 3-0 in the first inning, the South Bend Cubs (6-2) buried the Beloit Sky Carp (4-6) on Wednesday evening at Four Winds Field, winning 9-5. The Cubs scored in seven of their eight innings at the plate, stealing five bases and launching two home runs to win their fifth consecutive game.

Both teams started fast offensively, Beloit grabbing three runs off South Bend right-hander Kevin Valdez in the top of the first. Third baseman Juan Matheus and catcher Connor Caskenette went back-to-back with doubles; Caskenette's two-bagger drove in two to start the scoring. Left fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart plated the third Beloit run with a sacrifice fly.

The Cubs came right back against Beloit left-hander Dameivi Tineo, tying the game with two runs in the first and one in the second. Left fielder Leonel Espinoza got them on the board with a triple off the wall in right-center field, and he came in to score on a groundout from right fielder Kade Snell. Espinoza then made an impact on defense in the top of the second, erasing Beloit's leadoff double by throwing out second baseman Jesus Hernandez at third on a flyout.

The double play set the Cubs up with a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the second, an opportunity the bottom of their order fulfilled with a two-out rally. Second baseman Drew Bowser ripped a single the other way, and shortstop Christian Olivo brought him home with a double off the fence in left field. South Bend took its first lead an inning later, going ahead 4-3 on a single to right-center from first baseman Cameron Sisneros.

Each starting pitcher departed during the fourth inning, as Beloit regained the lead with two runs in the top of the frame. The Cubs answered again, loading the bases on a trio of walks for Snell, who came through with a two-run single to right. Righty reliever Ethan Bell made the 6-5 lead hold up, recording five outs without allowing a hit in his Four Winds Field debut. South Bend added another run in the bottom of the sixth, as Snell collected his fourth RBI of the night with a sacrifice fly.

The Cubs would homer in each of the following two frames, with a pair of lefty bats using the opposite field. First baseman Cameron Sisneros toured the bases in the seventh, launching his second long ball of the season to finish the game a triple shy of the cycle. Catcher Owen Ayers hit an identical blast in the eighth, giving him a home run in three consecutive games.

In the meantime, left-handed reliever Ethan Flanagan carved up Beloit in his Four Winds Field debut, striking out seven in four shutout innings to earn the save. Flanagan didn't walk any hitters and conceded only two hits.

The Cubs and Sky Carp will play their third game of the series at 7:05 PM on Thursday. Right-hander Nazier Mulé is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Beloit righty Eliazar Dishmey.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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