Home Runs Send Rattlers to Game Two Victory

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - Late home runs by Josiah Ragsdale, Marco Dinges, and Josh Adamczewski brought the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers back from deficits of 4-1 and 5-4 and propelled them to a 6-5 victory over the Peoria Chiefs in game two of Wednesday's doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field. The win, coupled with a 7-3 Rattlers win in game one, gave Wisconsin a doubleheader sweep of the Chiefs.

Peoria (3-8) grabbed the early lead. Won-Bin Cho was hit by a pitch to start the game. Rainiel Rodriguez lined a triple to right-center to drive in Cho. An RBI grounder off the bat of Jalin Flores drove in Rodriguez for a 2-0 advantage.

Sammy Hernandez added a run for the Chiefs in the top of the second with an RBI grounder. In the third, José Suárez lined a two-out, solo homer to left for a 4-0 lead.

Wisconsin (7-3) had runners at the corners with no outs in the bottom of the third inning. David Garcia grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to get the run home from third.

Tanner Franklin, the Chiefs starting pitcher, struck out three straight Rattlers to retire the side in order in the bottom of the fourth to give him six strikeouts. He went back out for the fifth but was not as fortunate.

Adamczewski started the frame reaching on a hit batsman. Eric Bitonti hit a high popup to left field that was dropped by Suárez for an error. That brought Ragsdale to the plate as the tying run. Ragsdale launched a three-run run home run deep to right to even the score 4-4.

The Chiefs went back into the lead in the top of the sixth. Jose Cordoba drove in the go-ahead run with a two-out RBI single to center.

Peoria reliever Christian Worley got the first out of the bottom of the sixth but hung a 3-2 pitch to Dinges. The Rattlers designated hitter crushed the ball off the videoboard for his second homer of the season and a tie game.

Adamczewski, who had homered in game one of Wednesday's twinbill, followed with a long home run to give Wisconsin its first lead of the nightcap.

Michael Fowler pitched around a lead-off walk in the seventh to close out the game and the doubleheader sweep.

Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. Ethan Dorchies (0-1, 9.95) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria places Leonel Sequera (0-0, 6.75) on the mound to start. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Craft Brews & Brats Night is planned for Thursday at the ballpark. Everyone can enjoy Brats from Salmon's Meat Products and Celsius Mocktails for $3. All craft beers are available to fans of the legal drinking age for $3 from Fox River Brewing Company.

A $4 reserved bleacher ticket offer is available to college students, staff, and faculty with a current ID for the second College Night of the series. Order College Night tickets in advance at this link.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the action. The radio broadcast starts with the Community Blood Center Pregame show at 6:20pm on News Talk 93.9 and 1490AM WOSH and internet audio. The television broadcast on The Spot Green Bay 32 starts at 6:30pm. The broadcast is also available on Bally Sports Live.

R H E

PEO 211 001 0 - 5 5 1

WIS 001 032 x - 6 6 0

HOME RUNS:

PEO:

José Suárez (2nd, 0 on in 3rd inning off Travis Smith, 2 out)

WIS:

Josiah Ragsdale (1st, 2 on in 5th inning off Tanner Franklin, 0 out)

Marco Dinges (2nd, 0 on in in 6th inning off Christian Worley, 1 out)

Josh Adamczewski (3rd, 0 on in in 6th inning off Christian Worley, 1 out)

WP: Jack Seppings (1-0)

LP: Christian Worley (0-1)

SAVE: Michael Fowler (1)

TIME: 2:01

ATTN: 1,893







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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