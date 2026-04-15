Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Wednesday
Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Wednesday's game, April 15, between the Kernels and the River Bandits has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, with game one beginning at 4:30.
Single-game tickets are on sale now. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.
To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.
Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026
- Kendle Transferred to Temporarily Inactive List - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- River Bandits, Kernels Postponed Wednesday - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Wednesday - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes) - Dayton Dragons
- Silver Sluggers Senior Discount Program Returns for 2026 - South Bend Cubs
- Kemp Homers Again, Bandits Shell Kernels in Series-Opener - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Captains Explode for 13 Runs, Defeat TinCaps 13-4 in Series Opener - Lake County Captains
- Tait's Two Home Runs Not Enough, River Bandits Rout Kernels 10-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
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