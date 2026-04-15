Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Wednesday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Wednesday's game, April 15, between the Kernels and the River Bandits has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow, Thursday, April 16, with game one beginning at 4:30.

Single-game tickets are on sale now. Season tickets, coupon books, and group outing bookings are available now. Visit Kernels.com or call 319-363-3887.

To keep up to date on information regarding the Kernels 2026 season, please visit www.kernels.com or follow our Facebook and X (Twitter) feeds and subscribe to our Kernels email newsletter.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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