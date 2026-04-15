Tait's Two Home Runs Not Enough, River Bandits Rout Kernels 10-3

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Eduardo Tait crushed his first two home runs of the season Tuesday night, but it was not enough as Quad Cities struck for 10 runs on 17 hits to best Cedar Rapids 10-3.

The River Bandits began their big night of offense right away. The first batter of the game, Nolan Sailors, tripled and came home to score on a Luke Pelzer RBI single to put Quad Cities on top 1-0.

Cedar Rapids came back with two in the bottom half. After Marek Houston singled to lead off the inning, Eduardo Tait smashed a two-run home run to put the Kernels ahead 2-1.

That was the Kernels first and last lead of the night. In the top of the second, a pair of singles put two on for Sailors, who plated both with a two-run double. Three batters later, Sailors scored on a Ramon Ramirez RBI single to extend the Quad Cities lead to 4-2.

The River Bandits never looked back. Quad Cities scored a run in the third on an RBI hit for Jose Cerice, plated one in the fourth on another Pelzer RBI single and blew it open to a 9-2 lead with a three-run sixth highlighted by an Austin Charles two-run base hit.

In the seventh, Tait struck again. His second home run of the night, this one a solo shot to right, put the Kernels back on the board and made it 9-3.

Quad Cities capped off its big offensive night in the top of the eighth. Tyriq Kemp belted a home run of his own over the wall in right to put the Bandits in double-figures and on top 10-3, the score that would be the final.

The loss is the Kernels third straight and drops Cedar Rapids to 5-5 on the season. Game two of the series with Quad Cities is set for Wednesday at 12:05. Eli Jones gets the start opposite Josh Hansell.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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