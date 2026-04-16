'Caps Top Lugs Despite Fien's Big Night
Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Ind. - Catcher Dylan Fien delivered a first-inning homer, a third-inning RBI double and a seventh-inning RBI single, but the Lansing Lugnuts (5-5) fell short to the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-5), 7-5, on Wednesday night at Jackson® Field™.
The 20-year-old Fien, the youngest player on Lansing, finished the game 3-for-4 and accounted for four of the Nuts' five runs. In the process, he improved his slash-line to a sizzling .344/.405/.594 through eight games.
But the Whitecaps overcame his effort with a grinding team effort, earning nine walks to go along with eight hits to jam up the basepaths against Steven Echavarria (3 2/3 innings, 3 hits, 3 runs, 4 walks, 6 strikeouts) and a quartet of relievers.
Cristian Santana broke a 3-3 sixth-inning tie with a solo home run off of Ryan Brown, and Andrew Sojka capped the scoring two innings later with an RBI double off Jose Dicochea.
In defeat, Lansing left fielder C.J. Pittaro went 3-for-4 with three singles and a diving catch to end a bases-loaded jam in the fourth. It was Pittaro's second three-hit performance in three games.
The Lugnuts turn to Samuel Dutton for the third game of the six-game series; West Michigan counters with Lucas Elissalt on a Coors Light Thirsty Thursday. Gates open at 5 p.m. for a 6:05 p.m. start. For tickets and more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit www.milb.com/lansing.
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