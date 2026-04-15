Wisconsin Jumps to Early Lead to Beat Chiefs in Game One

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers grabbed an early lead to defeat the Peoria Chiefs 7-3 in game one of a doubleheader at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday afternoon. Wisconsin score two runs in each of the first three innings to take that early lead.

The Timber Rattlers (6-3) took advantage of two walks and a double steal. Marco Dinges and Josh Adamczewski had consecutive RBI singles with one out to give Wisconsin the early 2-0 lead.

Braylon Payne stepped to the plate in the bottom of the second inning with Luis Castillo on second and Josiah Ragsdale on third. Payne singled sharply to center to score Ragsdale. Payne would get caught in a rundown between first and second long enough to allow Castillo to score.

Josh Adamczewski cracked a lead-off home run in the bottom of the third inning to extend the Wisconsin lead and knock Peoria starter Nolan Sparks out of the game. Later in the third, Castillo added to the lead with a sacrifice fly.

The Chiefs (3-7) rallied in the fourth inning against reliever Quinton Low. Jalin Flores reached on a one-out triple and Low walked the next two hitters to load the bases. José Suárez followed with a three-run double, and Wisconsin's lead was cut in half.

Daniel Dickinson got one of those runs back with a two-out, RBI single in the bottom of the fourth.

Jesus Flores, Wisconsin's third pitcher of the game, worked around a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth to maintain the lead. The top of the sixth opened with a single. Flores avoided trouble when Andrew Fischer snagged a liner to third and doubled the runner off first for a double play. Payne made a diving catch in center for the final out of the inning.

The first two Peoria batters of the seventh inning reached against Bryan Rivera to threaten the comeback. However, Rivera got the final three outs to close out the game

Adamczewski drove in two runs for the Rattlers. Payne reached base four times with two singles, a walk, and a hit batsman. He also added two steals, a run, and an RBI.

R H E

PEO 000 300 0 - 3 6 0

WIS 222 100 x - 7 9 0

HOME RUN:

WIS:

Josh Adamczewski (2nd, 0 on in 3rd inning off Nolan Sparks, 0 out)

WP: Jesus Flores (1-0)

LP: Nolan Sparks (1-2)

TIME: 2:07







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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