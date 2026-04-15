Captains Explode for 13 Runs, Defeat TinCaps 13-4 in Series Opener

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the first game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (5-5) defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-7) by a final score of 13-4 on Tuesday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

The Lake County offense shined in the contest, totaling 13 hits and drawing 11 walks. Captains RHP Justin Campbell (ND) turned in another impressive start, giving up just one hit and striking out three in three scoreless innings.

Lake County scored its first run of the game in the second inning, powered by the first home run of the year from CF Jaison Chourio, MLB Pipeline's No. 11 Guardians prospect.

One inning later, Lake County exploded with four runs in the frame, highlighted by a three-run, opposite-field homer from 1B Nolan Schubart. This marked the first career High-A homer for MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Guardians prospect, and his second hit of the game.

The Captains struck again in the fifth as 3B Luke Hill, MLB Pipeline's No. 30 Guardians prospect, drove in a pair with a two-run single. One batter later, 2B Anthony Silva plated another run to extend the Lake County lead to 8-0.

The Captains pushed another run across in the sixth, as C Bennett Thompson logged his second double of the ballgame to drive in another.

Fort Wayne cracked the scoreboard in the seventh inning, scoring four runs. The half-inning was highlighted by a two-run shot by RF Kavares Tears, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Padres prospect.

Lake County responded in kind, scoring four of their own in the bottom half of the inning. SS Dean Curley, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Guardians prospect, drove in a pair on a two-run double. The two-bagger would be Curley's fifth time reaching base on the night.

LHP Melkis Hernández (W, 1-1) picked up his first career High-A win for the Captains, allowing four runs (two earned) over 3.1 innings pitched, giving up five hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

TinCaps RHP Maikel Miralles (L, 0-1) was tagged with his first loss of the year, giving up five runs over four innings of work, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out three.

The second game of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and TinCaps is scheduled for Wednesday night, April 15, at 6:35 p.m. It will be Tax Day and Ditch Work Day at the ballpark. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

NOTES TO KNOW

- The Captains scored 13 runs on Tuesday night, their most runs in a game since April 29, 2025 at Lansing, when they defeated the Lugnuts 13-5.

- RHP Justin Campbell pitched 3.1 scoreless innings on Tuesday night. The 37th overall pick of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State owns a 1.23 ERA in his first three pro appearances this season, throwing 10 strikeouts to just one walk in 7.1 innings pitched.

- C Bennett Thompson reached base in four of his five plate appearances on Tuesday night, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and an RBI. The 2024 13th-round pick out of Oregon leads High-A in on-base percentage (.645), slugging percentage (.895), and OPS (1.540) this season, reaching base in all seven of his games played this year and hitting safely in each of his last six.

- OF Aaron Walton, MLB Pipeline's No. 18 Guardians prospect, extended his hitting streak to eight games with a pair of singles on Tuesday night, which is the longest hitting streak in the Midwest League this season. The 66th overall pick of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Arizona is batting .344 with 11 hits, two doubles, one home run, eight RBI, two stolen bases, and a .917 OPS during this span.

- INF Dean Curley reached base five times and scored four runs on Tuesday night. With this impressive performance, the 2025 second-round pick out of Tennessee boosted his on-base percentage for the season from .345 to .429.







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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