Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Wednesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Published on April 15, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 l Game # 9

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (4-5) at Great Lakes Loons (7-3)

RH J.P. Ortiz (0-0, 2.25) vs. LH Jakob Wright (0-0, 6.00)

***Reminder: Tonight at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton at 7:00 pm, the University of Dayton will host Wright State University.***

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the second game of a six-game series in Midland, Michigan.

Last Game: Tuesday: Great Lakes 2, Dayton 0. Four Loons pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout in the series opener. Both Loons runs came in the seventh inning as they collected four consecutive hits to start the inning. Three of the Dragons hits were doubles (Ryan McCrystal, Yerlin Confidan, Peyton Stovall). Dragons starting pitcher Reynardo Cruz fired five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and two walks with six strikeouts.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Yerlin Confidan: 113.4 mph (double)

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Reynardo Cruz: 97.1 mph

Today's complete Game Notes and Stat pack are attached. For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

2026 Player and Team Notes:

Ryan McCrystal has hit safely in all six games he has played in this season. His batting average of .391 ranks fifth in the MWL. He is eighth in OPS (1.071), ninth in on-base percentage (.462) and ninth in slugging percentage (.609).

The Dragons bullpen ERA of 2.43 ranks second in the MWL and third in MiLB (120 teams). Dragons relievers have not surrendered a lead after the fifth inning of a game this season. Overall, the Dragons rank third in the Midwest League in team ERA (3.38).

Dragons opponents are batting just .217 against Dayton pitchers with 65 hits and 99 strikeouts in nine games.

For the week of April 6-12, the Dayton batter of the week was Ryan McCrystal (6 for 15, .400, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1.138 OPS). Alfredo Duno and Carter Graham each hit .333 with a home run. Dayton pitcher of the week was Beau Blanchard (6 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1-0, 0.83 WHIP). Graham Osman threw five scoreless innings.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Thursday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (0-0, 4.50) at Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-0, 1.86)

Friday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.35) at Great Lakes LH Zach Root (0-1, 9.82)

Saturday, April 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (1-0, 4.22) at Great Lakes RH Christian Zazueta (0-1, 4.70)

Sunday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 6.00) at Great Lakes RH Aidan Foeller (0-0, 0.84)

Next Home Series: April 21-26 vs. South Bend Cubs at Day Air Ballpark.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2026

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