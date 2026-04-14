Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (6:05 PM at Great Lakes)

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, April 14, 2026 l Game # 9

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Dayton Dragons (4-4) at Great Lakes Loons (6-3)

RH Reynardo Cruz (0-1, 6.75) vs. RH Aidan Foeller (0-0, 1.93)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Lake County 7, Dayton 4. The Captains scored three runs before the first out of the game was recorded and held the lead until the end. The Dragons trailed 7-1 going to the bottom of the seventh before Carter Graham's two-run homer made it 7-3, and Ryan McCrystal lined an opposite field home run in the eighth to make it 7-4, but the Dragons did not have another base runner after McCrystal's homer. The Dragons had just five hits and went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. McCrystal was 2 for 4 to raise his average to .400. Dayton relievers Brody Jessee and Graham Osman combined to go 4.1 innings while allowing just one run, continuing a string of good performances by the Dragons bullpen.

Hardest-hit ball by Dayton: Carter Graham (104.8 mph-fly out)

Fastest pitch by Dayton: Brody Jessee (96.5 mph)

Series Recap: Dayton 3, Lake County 3. The Dragons outscored the Captains 28-24. Dayton batted .235 in the series (.268 with runners in scoring position). They out-homered Lake County 3-2 in the series. Dayton stole seven bases in the six games and committed nine errors.

2026 Player and Team Notes:

The Dayton batter of the week was Ryan McCrystal (6 for 15, .400, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 1.138 OPS). Alfredo Duno and Carter Graham each hit .333 with a home run. Dayton pitcher of the week was Beau Blanchard (6 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO, 1-0, 0.83 WHIP). Graham Osman threw five scoreless innings.

The Dragons bullpen ERA of 2.15 leads the MWL and ranks third in MiLB (120 teams). Dragons relievers have not surrendered a lead after the fifth inning of a game this season. Overall, the Dragons rank third in the Midwest League in team ERA (3.50).

Dragons opponents are batting just .209 against Dayton pitchers with 56 hits and 91 strikeouts in eight games.

The Dragons have three .300+ hitters in Ryan McCrystal (.400), Alfredo Duno (.320) and Carlos Sanchez (.308).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM)

Wednesday, April 15 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH J.P. Ortiz (0-0, 2.25) at Great Lakes LH Jakob Wright (0-0, 6.00)

Thursday, April 16 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Luke Hayden (0-0, 4.50) at Great Lakes LH Sterling Patick (0-0, 1.86)

Friday, April 17 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Cole Schoenwetter (1-0, 6.35) at Great Lakes LH Zach Root (0-1, 9.82)

Saturday, April 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Beau Blanchard (1-0, 4.22) at Great Lakes RH Christian Zazueta (0-1, 4.70)

Sunday, April 19 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-2, 6.00) at Great Lakes RH Aidan Foeller

Next Home Series: April 21-26 vs. South Bend Cubs at Day Air Ballpark.

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). First telecast is May 15. All 2026 home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and the MiLB App. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2026 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







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