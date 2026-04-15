Loons Pitching Slays Dragons, Earn First Shutout Victory of 2026

Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - Great Lakes Loons (7-3) pitching struck out 12 Dayton Dragons (4-5) with Aidan Foeller punching out eight in a 2-0 shutout win on a pleasant 74-degree mid-April Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Aidan Foeller was in full force, striking out eight and walking none in six scoreless innings. The right-hander permitted just two hits and three total baserunners. He utilized the fastball, that topped out at 97, a splitter and slider as put away pitches.

- The Great Lakes offense went 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position. Dayton right fielder Esmith Pineda saved multiple runs with a running catch to strand two in the third inning, and an outfield assist to convert a double play in the fifth inning.

- The Loons offense broke through in the seventh inning. They had two runs on four hits, all four in a row with no outs. Cameron Decker reached on a swinging bunt infield single, Victor Rodrigues followed up with a double. With the infield in, Eduardo Guerrero hit a chopper over the jumping Dragon pitcher Jacob Edwards that rolled into centerfield and tallied two.

- Davis Chastain, Myles Caba and Alex Makarewich combined for the final three clean innings. Makarewich struck out two and earned his second save of 2026.

- The defense played strong with Chuck Davalan making a diving catch to start the seventh and Mike Sirota snared a line drive in the eighth to leave a Dragon in scoring position.

Rounding Things Out

Chuck Davalan doubled in the first inning and added a single with a stolen base in the seventh inning. It's Davalan's fourth multi-hit game in his ninth played of the season.

Up Next

The Loons and Dragons are back tomorrow Wednesday, April 15th. We commemorate Jackie Robinson Day and honor our Hometown Heroes presented by Meijer. All active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers can get a complimentary meal. The first pitch is at 6:05 p.m. ET.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026

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