Tears Launches First High-A Homer in Tuesday Night Loss
Published on April 14, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps couldn't keep up with the Lake County Captains (Guardians affiliate) in Tuesday night's 13-4 loss at Classic Auto Group Park.
All four Fort Wayne (3-7) runs came in the seventh inning, as they sent seven batters to the plate in the frame. Right fielder Kavares Tears (No. 27 Padres prospect) hit a two-run shot, his first home run at the High-A level, to the opposite field.
Kasen Wells contributed a three-hit night, extending his on-base streak to nine games. Left fielder Alex McCoy (No. 21 Padres prospect) finished the evening going 2-for-3, now having a hit in his last six showings.
Lake County (5-5) had three different innings where they scored three runs or more in their fifth win of the season. Shortstop Dean Curley (No. 13 Guardians prospect) reached base in five of his six trips to the plate, including his two-run double in the seventh frame. First baseman Nolan Schubart (No. 27 Guardians prospect) clobbered his first home run of the season in the third inning.
Next Game: Wednesday, April 15 vs. Lake County (6:35 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe
- Captains Probable Starter: LHP Jackson Humphries
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Midwest League Stories from April 14, 2026
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- TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 14 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
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