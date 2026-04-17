TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: April 16 at Lake County Captains (Guardians Affiliate)

Published on April 16, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following transactions:

Effective Thursday, April 16, 2026 (Fort Wayne active roster to 30 players, 3 on injured list):

- Right-handed pitcher Vicarte Domingo transferred to Single-A Lake Elsinore

- Left-handed pitcher CJ Widger reinstated from 7-Day Injured List (No. 21)

- Right-handed pitcher Matt Watson transferred from ACL Padres (No. 36)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (3-7) @ Lake County Captains (5-5)

Thursday, April 16 | Classic Auto Group Park | 6:35 PM | Game 11 of 132

RHP Carson Montgomery (0-0, 4.0 IP, 0.00 ERA) vs. LHP Jackson Humphries (0-0, 9.0 IP, 3.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, MLB+ | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM & TinCaps.com/Listen

WORTH THE WAIT: Fort Wayne right-hander Carson Montgomery returned to the mound for his first Minor League Baseball appearance in 718 days last Thursday against Lansing. The 2023 11th-round pick did not disappoint, giving up 2 hits in 4.0 frames of work. The Florida State product allowed one unearned run in the first inning before retiring 10 of his last 11 and seven in a row to complete his day. His last appearance came in Single-A Lake Elsinore on April 21, 2024, before injury.

MERRILL MADNESS: The Padres have won seven-straight in thanks to 2023 TinCap Jackson Merrill walking it off Wednesday night in their 7-6 come-from-behind victory against the Seattle Mariners. He also stole the show with yet another home run robbery in the 3rd inning, bringing a ball back off the bat of Julio Rodriguez. Merrill has 3 straight multi-hit showings to go with having a knock in his last 5 games. In the stretch, he is batting 9-for-20 (.450) with 3 doubles, 6 RBI, and a home run.

AN OLD FRIEND BACK AT THE HELM: Manager Jonathan Mathews returns for his third stint in Fort Wayne and second as manager. The 54-year-old acted as the 'Caps manager in 2023, bringing Fort Wayne to the postseason behind a second-half Midwest League East Division title. Mathews' first stint in Fort Wayne spanned from 2018-2021 as the team's hitting coach. He spent the past two years as the Padres Minor League Hitting Coordinator.

SWEET-SWINGING ALEX MCCOY: Fort Wayne outfielder Alex McCoy has a hit in his last 6 games. Among players with as many at-bats dating back to April 7, McCoy ranks 2nd in the Midwest League in SLG (.739), 3rd in AVG (.391), and 4th in OPS (1.156). McCoy has 9 balls in play this season that have registered north of 104 mph off the bat, including a 119.5 mph groundout on Sunday against Lansing that would have been the hardest hit ball at the big league level so far in 2026.

KAVARES KRUSHING: TinCaps right fielder Kavares Tears launched his first home run at the High-A level on Tuesday night. 5 of his 6 hits so far this year have gone for extra bases, including in each of the last 3 games. The 2024 fourth-round pick out of Tennessee led Single-A Lake Elsinore in four offensive categories in 2025, including 13 home runs.

WATERING THE WELL: Center fielder Kasen Wells hit out of the 9-hole for the first time this season on Tuesday and turned it into his best performance of the campaign to date. Wells went 3-for-4 and now has 6 hits in his last 3 games, batting .500 in the stretch. Tuesday night was the 22-year-old's 40th game with Fort Wayne.

CUNNINGHAM CLOBBERING: After starting his tenure in Fort Wayne going 0-for-8, outfielder Jake Cunningham has collected 5 hits in his last 3 games. His 443-foot blast to lead off the fifth inning on Saturday was the first home run at Parkview Field this season. Cunningham has appeared at the High-A level in parts of the last 3 seasons, having played in 96 games the last 2 years in the South Atlantic League with the Aberdeen IronBirds.

JACK IS BACK: TinCap first baseman Jack Costello has homered in each series so far this season. Following his base hit in Tuesday night's loss, the Fort Wayne returner has a hit in 4 of his last 5 games. Costello finished 2025 with 10 home runs with the Caps to pair with his 18 doubles and 46 RBI. His 7 HR since Opening Day 2025 against left-handed pitchers lead the Midwest League.

CAPS IN THE TOP 30: Fort Wayne has 7 of the Padres' Top 30 prospects according to MLB Pipeline. LHP Kash Mayfield leads the crop as the No. 4 prospect, with C/1B Lamar King Jr. (No. 16), OF Alex McCoy (No. 21), and OF Kavares Tears (No. 27), the three position players. RHP Tucker Musgrove (No. 11) was added Tuesday with RHP Kannon Kemp (No. 19) and Jaxon Dalena (No. 30) on the Fort Wayne Injured List.







Midwest League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.